Exciting but oh so frustrating as Newcastle peg back laboured Albion
Brighton & Hove Albion 1 Newcastle United 1
Albion threw away three points with a well below par second half performance after being gifted a first half penalty courtesy of VAR
Graham Potter again went with his false number 9 and packed midfield formation – but at times Albion had a surfeit of attacking options which almost gave the attacking wing backs Tariq Lamptey and March Cucurella too many options to aim at.
