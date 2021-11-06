Exciting but oh so frustrating as Newcastle peg back laboured Albion

Brighton & Hove Albion 1 Newcastle United 1

Albion threw away three points with a well below par second half performance after being gifted a first half penalty courtesy of VAR

Graham Potter again went with his false number 9 and packed midfield formation – but at times Albion had a surfeit of attacking options which almost gave the attacking wing backs Tariq Lamptey and March Cucurella too many options to aim at.