Half time with Hodges – Brighton & Hove Albion 1 Newcastle United 0
Albion lead at half time through a VAR induced Leandro Trossard penalty.
Referee David Coote initially waved away Albion’s pleas for a spot kick then awarded Albion the penalty after reviewing the pitchside monitor.
The Seagulls have had a majority of the possession but no other clear chances save a couple of on-target but tame headers from Trossard and Shane Duffy.
Callum Wilson had a half chance which the Albion defence and Robert Sanchez dealt with easily.
