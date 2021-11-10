Woman’s eye socket broken by thug



Can you help identify this man?

Police in Brighton want to interview him about a street attack on a woman which left her with a fractured eye socket.

At about 11.15pm on Monday, 4 October the 28-year-old local woman was walking with her partner along St James’s Street, Brighton, when she was punched in the face by a man, causing the serious injury.

The assault happened just outside the Bulldog pub, from which the suspect had just come out, with two other men who are not alleged to have committed any offence.

The man police want to interview is described as white, about 6ft 2in, of medium build, brown hair with a top knot, wearing blue jeans with a ripped right leg, and a dark jacket with white trim.

Detective Constable Victoria Thornton-Green said; “This was an unprovoked attack on the woman by a complete stranger. We hope that publication of his image will result in his identification so that we can trace him.

“”If you can help in any way, please contact is either online or by calling 101, quoting serial 937 of 05/10.

“You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”