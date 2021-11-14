Mutations Festival – Brighton & Hove News choose their Top 3 performances
The Brighton & Hove News Music Team that attended the Mutations Festival in Brighton and Hove from 4th to 7th November 2021 had a great time and witnessed a whole host of decent acts and after careful consideration have each chosen their Top 3 Performances. All of the photographs below were taken at the Mutations Festival and you can click on each one for a closer look. Here are the results:
Nick Linazasoro
Top 3 Mutations Festival performances:
1. WORKING MEN’S CLUB – 8:30pm to 10:00pm at Chalk 6.11.21
2. SCALPING – 6:30pm to 7:10pm at Chalk 7.11.21
3. PVA – 4:20pm to 5:00pm at Chalk 7.11.21
Sara-Louise Bowrey
Top 3 Mutations Festival performances:
1. DITZ – 4:20pm to 5:00pm at The Prince Albert 7.11.21
2. WIFE SWAP USA – 1:20pm to 1:50pm at The Prince Albert 6.11.21
3. TV PRIEST – 3:20pm to 4:00pm at The Prince Albert 6.11.21
Cris Watkins
Top 3 Mutations Festival performances:
1. YARD ACT – 7:20pm to 8:00pm at Chalk 6.11.21
2. DEADLETTER – 1:00pm to 1:30pm at The Folklore Rooms 6.11.21
3. WIFE SWAP USA – 1:20pm to 1:50pm at The Prince Albert 6.11.21
Mark Kelly
Top 3 Mutations Festival performances:
1. MANDRAKE HANDSHAKE – 3:50pm to 4:20pm at Patterns 7.11.21
2. ANNA MEREDITH – 9:40pm to 11:00pm at Chalk 7.11.21
3. LIME GARDEN – 12:50pm to 1:20pm at The Hope and Ruin 7.11.21
Richie Nice
Top 3 Mutations Festival performances:
1. TV PRIEST – 3:20pm to 4:00pm at The Prince Albert 6.11.21
2. YARD ACT – 7:20pm to 8:00pm at Chalk 6.11.21
3. DEADLETTER – 1:00pm to 1:30pm at The Folklore Rooms 6.11.21
Combining the above results, the overall Top 3 Mutations Festival performances across the Brighton & Hove News Music Team are:
1. YARD ACT – 7:20pm to 8:00pm at Chalk 6.11.21
2. TV PRIEST – 3:20pm to 4:00pm at The Prince Albert 6.11.21
3. DEADLETTER – 1:00pm to 1:30pm at The Folklore Rooms 6.11.21 & WIFE SWAP USA – 1:20pm to 1:50pm at The Prince Albert 6.11.21
Let’s hope that it returns in 2022, as we can’t wait!
LIKE WHAT WE DO? HELP US TO DO MORE OF IT BY DONATING HERE.
And don't forget to sign up to our email newsletter, bringing you the week's biggest stories every Thursday.