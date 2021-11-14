Mutations Festival – Brighton & Hove News choose their Top 3 performances

The Brighton & Hove News Music Team that attended the Mutations Festival in Brighton and Hove from 4th to 7th November 2021 had a great time and witnessed a whole host of decent acts and after careful consideration have each chosen their Top 3 Performances. All of the photographs below were taken at the Mutations Festival and you can click on each one for a closer look. Here are the results:

Nick Linazasoro

Top 3 Mutations Festival performances:

1. WORKING MEN’S CLUB – 8:30pm to 10:00pm at Chalk 6.11.21

2. SCALPING – 6:30pm to 7:10pm at Chalk 7.11.21

3. PVA – 4:20pm to 5:00pm at Chalk 7.11.21

Sara-Louise Bowrey

Top 3 Mutations Festival performances:

1. DITZ – 4:20pm to 5:00pm at The Prince Albert 7.11.21

2. WIFE SWAP USA – 1:20pm to 1:50pm at The Prince Albert 6.11.21

3. TV PRIEST – 3:20pm to 4:00pm at The Prince Albert 6.11.21

Cris Watkins

Top 3 Mutations Festival performances:

1. YARD ACT – 7:20pm to 8:00pm at Chalk 6.11.21

2. DEADLETTER – 1:00pm to 1:30pm at The Folklore Rooms 6.11.21

3. WIFE SWAP USA – 1:20pm to 1:50pm at The Prince Albert 6.11.21

Mark Kelly

Top 3 Mutations Festival performances:

1. MANDRAKE HANDSHAKE – 3:50pm to 4:20pm at Patterns 7.11.21

2. ANNA MEREDITH – 9:40pm to 11:00pm at Chalk 7.11.21

3. LIME GARDEN – 12:50pm to 1:20pm at The Hope and Ruin 7.11.21

Richie Nice

Top 3 Mutations Festival performances:

1. TV PRIEST – 3:20pm to 4:00pm at The Prince Albert 6.11.21

2. YARD ACT – 7:20pm to 8:00pm at Chalk 6.11.21

3. DEADLETTER – 1:00pm to 1:30pm at The Folklore Rooms 6.11.21

Combining the above results, the overall Top 3 Mutations Festival performances across the Brighton & Hove News Music Team are:

1. YARD ACT – 7:20pm to 8:00pm at Chalk 6.11.21

2. TV PRIEST – 3:20pm to 4:00pm at The Prince Albert 6.11.21

3. DEADLETTER – 1:00pm to 1:30pm at The Folklore Rooms 6.11.21 & WIFE SWAP USA – 1:20pm to 1:50pm at The Prince Albert 6.11.21

Let’s hope that it returns in 2022, as we can’t wait!

