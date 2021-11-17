Brighton’s Christmas lights to be switched on tomorrow



Brighton’s new Christmas lights will be switched on by cast members of the Brighton Centre’s panto tomorrow evening.

The new street art-inspired lights, bought by city centre businesses, will be switched on, hosted by BBC Sussex’s Allison Ferns and Carl Tracey, who are appearing together in Aladdin, during a celebratory event in East Street from 4.30pm.

The event with also feature vintage-inspired swing group Hit the Silk, The Theatre Workshop’s choir, and up-and-coming bands from Greater Brighton Metropolitan College.

There will also be a raffle with fantastic prizes from Brilliant Brighton businesses, with all donations going directly to Chestnut Tree House children’s hospice.

This year’s lights feature artwork designed by Brighton street artists, including Bintley, Mowgli and Sinna One.

The street art-inspired lights will light up North Street and Western Road, while lights celebrating the uniqueness of North Laine will sparkle in Bond Street, Gardner Street and Kensington Gardens.

More traditional lighting will add a festive feeling to The Lanes, East Street, Preston Street and the newly repaired Clock Tower.

Brilliant Brighton, an organisation of 517 businesses within the city’s Business Improvement District, have collectively contributed £75,000, supported by HSBC and in partnership with BBC Sussex.

Gavin Stewart, CEO of Brilliant Brighton said: “We’re so excited to be hosting a switch-on event again. We hope that it will help get the community into the festive spirit, and celebrate our brand new lighting scheme – a gift to the city centre from our 517 retail, leisure and hospitality businesses.”

Paul Amos, local director for Brighton Local Market at HSBC UK said: “The Christmas lights switch-on is a much loved event in Brighton and I’m delighted HSBC UK is able to support this year’s switch-on.

“It’s a great opportunity to bring the city together to celebrate the festive season and also bring more visitors into the centre, which will be a positive thing for the local retailers.”

Mark Carter, the Acting Executive Editor at BBC Radio Sussex, said: “We’re so pleased to be able to support this exciting celebration of Christmas in Brighton.

“We know only too well the impact the pandemic had on so many people last year, so an event like this is a long-awaited moment to finally add some festive cheer.”