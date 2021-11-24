Frank Turner announces new album and UK tour

Frank Turner has released the uncompromising ‘Non Serviam’, a two-minute blast of vitriolic hardcore and the latest track to be taken from his upcoming new album ‘FTHC’ following the release of singles ‘The Gathering’ and ‘Haven’t Been Doing So Well’. Speaking about the track, Frank explains “my new record, FTHC, is a punk rock record, and when I say that I’m not kidding. This is the first song from the album, a song about staying true to your artistic ideals, standing firm for the things you believe in.”

'Non Serviam'

‘FTHC’ is set for release on February 11th via Xtra Mile Recordings / Polydor. His first since 2019’s ‘No Man’s Land’ with accompanying Podcast, it marks a new chapter in a career that has already spawned four Top 5 albums; nearing an impressive 3000 shows to over 2 million people worldwide and stretching from grassroots venues to Wembley Arena, and the O2.

‘FTHC’ was recorded at ARC – Abbey Recording Studios – just outside of Oxford and produced/mixed by Rich Costey (Foo Fighters, Muse, Biffy Clyro). The album darts between punk, folk, hard rock and singer-songwriter confessionals, starting with the recent single ‘The Gathering’ featuring Jason Isbell and Muse’s Dom Howard. ‘Fatherless’ is particularly revealing as Turner reflects on childhood trauma. ‘A Wave Across A Bay’ is a tribute to his friend, the late Scott Hutchison of Frightened Rabbit. The album ends with a rumination on leaving the capital after 7300 days for a new life on the Essex coast with the bittersweet ‘Farewell To My City’. It’s a mini autobiography rooted in time and place, but one that ultimately accepts that it’s time to move on.

'FTHC' is now available to pre-order on CD, deluxe CD, LP, picture disc and cassette, with signed bundles exclusively available from Frank's UK store.

Frank Turner’s extensive support of the live music scene during the pandemic saw him play countless livestream benefit shows to raise money and awareness of the importance of small venues all across the country. After raising nearly £300,000, he was recently awarded the Music Venue Trust’s award for Outstanding Achievement for Grassroots Music Venues.

Making up for lost time Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls will hit the road for a sprawling 'The Never Ending Tour of Everywhere 2022'. Dates are below, including a concert at Brighton Dome.

JANUARY 2022

18th – Ipswich, Corn Exchange

19th – Norwich, UEA

21st – Cambridge, Junction

22nd – Boston, Gliderdrome

23rd – Hull, City Hall

25th – Newcastle, City Hall

26th – Edinburgh, The Liquid Room

28th – Aberdeen, Lemon Tree

30th – Glasgow, SWG3

FEBRUARY 2022

1st – Leeds, University Refectory

2nd – Buckley Tivoli

4th – Liverpool, O2 Academy

5th – Sheffield, O2 Academy

6th – Manchester, Academy

8th – Cardiff, Tramshed

9th – Coventry, HMV Empire

11th – Nottingham, Rock City

12th – Leicester, O2 Academy

13th – Birmingham, O2 Institute

14th – Swansea, Sin City

16th – Bristol, O2 Academy

18th – Bath, The Forum

19th – Southampton, O2 Guildhall

20th – Brighton, Dome

22nd – Exeter, University

23rd – Reading, The Hexagon

25th – Oxford, O2 Academy

26th – Folkestone, Leas Cliff Hall

27th – London, O2 Academy Brixton

Pet Needs and Truckstop Honeymoon are supports at all shows. The Brixton date also features Snuff as special guests.

