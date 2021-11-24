Frank Turner announces new album and UK tour
Frank Turner has released the uncompromising ‘Non Serviam’, a two-minute blast of vitriolic hardcore and the latest track to be taken from his upcoming new album ‘FTHC’ following the release of singles ‘The Gathering’ and ‘Haven’t Been Doing So Well’. Speaking about the track, Frank explains “my new record, FTHC, is a punk rock record, and when I say that I’m not kidding. This is the first song from the album, a song about staying true to your artistic ideals, standing firm for the things you believe in.”
‘FTHC’ is set for release on February 11th via Xtra Mile Recordings / Polydor. His first since 2019’s ‘No Man’s Land’ with accompanying Podcast, it marks a new chapter in a career that has already spawned four Top 5 albums; nearing an impressive 3000 shows to over 2 million people worldwide and stretching from grassroots venues to Wembley Arena, and the O2.
‘FTHC’ was recorded at ARC – Abbey Recording Studios – just outside of Oxford and produced/mixed by Rich Costey (Foo Fighters, Muse, Biffy Clyro). The album darts between punk, folk, hard rock and singer-songwriter confessionals, starting with the recent single ‘The Gathering’ featuring Jason Isbell and Muse’s Dom Howard. ‘Fatherless’ is particularly revealing as Turner reflects on childhood trauma. ‘A Wave Across A Bay’ is a tribute to his friend, the late Scott Hutchison of Frightened Rabbit. The album ends with a rumination on leaving the capital after 7300 days for a new life on the Essex coast with the bittersweet ‘Farewell To My City’. It’s a mini autobiography rooted in time and place, but one that ultimately accepts that it’s time to move on.
Frank Turner’s extensive support of the live music scene during the pandemic saw him play countless livestream benefit shows to raise money and awareness of the importance of small venues all across the country. After raising nearly £300,000, he was recently awarded the Music Venue Trust’s award for Outstanding Achievement for Grassroots Music Venues.
Making up for lost time Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls will hit the road for a sprawling ‘The Never Ending Tour of Everywhere 2022’. Dates are below, including a concert at Brighton Dome – tickets for that one can be purchased HERE.
JANUARY 2022
18th – Ipswich, Corn Exchange
19th – Norwich, UEA
21st – Cambridge, Junction
22nd – Boston, Gliderdrome
23rd – Hull, City Hall
25th – Newcastle, City Hall
26th – Edinburgh, The Liquid Room
28th – Aberdeen, Lemon Tree
30th – Glasgow, SWG3
FEBRUARY 2022
1st – Leeds, University Refectory
2nd – Buckley Tivoli
4th – Liverpool, O2 Academy
5th – Sheffield, O2 Academy
6th – Manchester, Academy
8th – Cardiff, Tramshed
9th – Coventry, HMV Empire
11th – Nottingham, Rock City
12th – Leicester, O2 Academy
13th – Birmingham, O2 Institute
14th – Swansea, Sin City
16th – Bristol, O2 Academy
18th – Bath, The Forum
19th – Southampton, O2 Guildhall
20th – Brighton, Dome
22nd – Exeter, University
23rd – Reading, The Hexagon
25th – Oxford, O2 Academy
26th – Folkestone, Leas Cliff Hall
27th – London, O2 Academy Brixton
Pet Needs and Truckstop Honeymoon are supports at all shows. The Brixton date also features Snuff as special guests.
