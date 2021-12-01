Brighton and Hove Green politician wins Young Councillor of the Year award

A Green councillor from Brighton and Hove has won a national Young Councillor of the Year award this evening (Wednesday 1 December).

Councillor Amy Heley, who chairs Brighton and Hove City Council’s Environment, Transport and Sustainability Committee, tweeted: “Really shocked and honoured to have won this award and huge congratulations to all the other shortlisted young councillors who I admire so much.”

Councillor Heley accepted the award remotely as the organisers said that the judges “were impressed by the impact that she has made since being elected in 2019, particularly on environment and travel issues”.

They added: “She has been instrumental in changes to travel infrastructure, such as cycle lanes, a school streets project and the redesign of Madeira Drive.

“Her championing of disabled access to active travel options was also praised by the judges.”

The awards are in their 12th year and are organised by the Local Government Information Unit (LGIU) and the specialist fund manager CCLA.

LGIU chief executive Jonathan Carr-West said: “We are incredibly proud to unveil the winners of this year’s Councillor Awards.

“These councillors showcase the best of local government across England and Wales.

“During a time when our communities have experienced unprecedented challenges and pressures, these councillors are paving the way towards recovery.

“I would like to extend a huge congratulations to Councillor Heley and all of tonight’s Councillor Awards winners.

“We thank you for your service and look forward to hearing about your continued accomplishments in the future.”

The awards attracted more than 400 nominations from across England and Wales.

Green councillor Phélim Mac Cafferty was shortlisted for the Leader of the Year award and Bridget Fishleigh, the only serving councillor to have been elected as an independent, was shortlisted for the Community Champion award.