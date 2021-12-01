Premier League Match Day 14 – West Ham United v Brighton & Hove Albion
Graham Potter will be hoping to silence the boo boys as he makes changes against West Ham United.
Adam Lallana comes back into the starting line up as Tariq Lamptey drops to the bench.
But the biggest change is the introduction and Premier League debut of Jeremy Sarmiento.
Pascal Gross also drops to the bench.
Albion have drawn the last four against the Hammers.
