Tributes to loving father killed in seafront crash

Update 5am A259 Marine Drive has been closed in both directions between Roedean & Ovingdean following a serious collision.

The incident involving a silver Jaguar and a male pedestrian occurred just east of Brighton Marina around 11.22pm on Friday 19 November. pic.twitter.com/bannvziaHO — Sussex News – Breaking News for Sussex (@SussexIncidents) November 20, 2021

The family of a man who sadly died in a collision on the A259 Marine Drive, Brighton, have paid tribute to him.

Bartosz Gluszynski, 40, a builder from Saltdean, was walking home on Friday 19 November 2021 when he was involved in a collision with a Jaguar car at around 11.20pm just east of Brighton Marina. He died at the scene.

Bartosz’s family said: “Bart was a loving father, husband, brother, son and a good friend to many people. He was a one of a kind.

“His passing has left an incredible sense of emptiness in our lives and we miss him with our whole hearts.

“We are supported by our family and friends and wish that our privacy is respected whilst we grieve during this difficult time.”

The driver of the Jaguar, a 69-year-old man, was left with minor injuries. No arrests have been made.

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to email collision.appeal@sussex.pnn.police.uk quoting Operation Colney.