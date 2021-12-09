Happy Mondays announce 2022 UK tour with Brighton date

Legendary Manchester band Happy Mondays have announced a 23-date tour for October and November 2022.

The Happy Mondays’ classic line-up of frontman Shaun Ryder, Bez (freaky dancing and percussion), Rowetta (vocals), Paul Ryder (bass), Mark Day (guitar), Gary Whelan (drums) and Dan Broad (MD/guitar/keys) will perform their classic hits such as ‘24 Hour Party People’, ‘Step On’, ‘Hallelujah’, ‘Loose Fit’, ‘Judge Fudge’, ‘W.F.L’. and ‘Kinky Afro’, among many others.

The band’s first tour in three years will begin on 7th October and end on 27th November, and includes a date at Brighton Dome on 27th October and two hometown dates at Manchester Academy on 3rd and 4th of November. They last performed live in Brighton on 7th November 2019 – Read the Brighton & Hove News review of that night HERE.

The Happy Mondays became the pioneers of the Madchester sound after signing to Tony Wilson’s Factory Records in the late ‘80s, blending their love of funk, rock, psychedelia and house with the sounds of the UK’s emerging rave scene.

The band became icons of Britain’s biggest cultural phenomenon for a generation when they crossed over into the mainstream with the release of their third album, 1990’s platinum-selling ‘Pills ‘n’ Thrills And Bellyaches’.

The Happy Mondays’ reputation as one of Britain’s most influential and loved bands was recognised when they won the Ivor Novello Inspiration Award in 2016.

Happy Mondays frontman Shaun Ryder said, “Really looking forward to the Happy Mondays 2022 tour. We’ll be playing all the hits so the shows will be fun!”

Bez said, “How do, everybody. I can’t wait to get out on the road and do our headline tour next year around the country! Twisting my melons, man.”

Rowetta added, “Really looking forward to this. Everyone singing, playing and having it larger than ever! Can’t wait!”

Joining the Happy Mondays as the tour’s very special guests will be Liverpudlian indie rockers Cast, whose ten Top 20 singles include hits such ‘Walkaway’ ‘Alright’ and ‘Finetime’.

Tickets go on sale at 10.00am on Friday 10th December, available from www.alttickets.com and www.happymondaysofficial.co.uk

The full list of tour dates is as follows:

OCTOBER

07 CAMBRIDGE CORN EXCHANGE

08 NOTTINGHAM ROCK CITY

09 HULL SU ASYLUM

13 NORTHAMPTON ROADMENDER

14 LIVERPOOL MOUNTFORD HALL

15 LONDON O2 ACADEMY BRIXTON

21 NEWCASTLE O2 CITY HALL

22 BIRMINGHAM O2 ACADEMY

27 BRIGHTON DOME

28 GUILDFORD GLIVE

29 SHEFFIELD O2 ACADEMY

NOVEMBER

03 MANCHESTER ACADEMY

04 MANCHESTER ACADEMY

05 LEEDS O2 ACADEMY

12 BRISTOL O2 ACADEMY

13 BLACKBURN KINGS GEORGE’S HALL

18 NORWICH THE NICK RAYNS LCR

19 BOURNEMOUTH O2 ACADEMY

20 OXFORD O2 ACADEMY

24 DUNFERMLINE ALHAMBRA THEATRE*

25 DUNDEE FAT SAMS*

26 GLASGOW BARROWLANDS

27 GLASGOW BARROWLANDS

Happy Mondays online:

Website / Facebook