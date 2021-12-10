BREAKING NEWS

We Are Scientists get ‘Huffy’ at the Concorde 2

Posted On 10 Dec 2021
We Are Scientists live at the Concorde 2, Brighton 8.12.21 (pic Mike Burnell) (click pic to enlarge)

WE ARE SCIENTISTS + COACH PARTY – CONCORDE 2, BRIGHTON 8.12.21

With a long time overdue gig in Brighton, We Are Scientists grace the Concorde 2 and thanks to ‘Lout Promotions’, provided the perfect backdrop with their loyal fans who braved the wet and windy night with their flamboyant show after their largest headline show being back in 2019 at the Roundhouse in London.

We Are Scientists live at the Concorde 2, Brighton 8.12.21 (pic Mike Burnell) (click pic to enlarge)

We Are Scientists are a New York City based rock band that formed in Berkley, California in 2000 and consists primarily of guitarist and vocalist Keith Murray and bass Guitarist Chris Cain, with drummer Keith Carne joining the band in the studio as well as for their live shows.

Coach Party live at the Concorde 2, Brighton 8.12.21 (pics Michael Hundertmark) (click pics to enlarge)

Support act comes from the highly tipped four piece ‘Coach Party’, who last performed live in Brighton on 22nd October. Read the Brighton & Hove News review of that night HERE.

Coach Party hail from the Isle of Wight and are purveyors of highly infectious and catchy tunes as heard during their short set tonight. Early arrivals were treated to a set consisting of tasty pop-grudge. The band itself is signed to the Chess Club record label which were the beginnings of the Wolf Alice rise to stardom and their similarities are apparent in style. Coach party’s EP ‘Party Food’ was released back in 2020 and judging by their performance tonight and their energy and enthusiastic guitar riffs they clearly show influences of ‘Sonic Youth’ and I’m sure that they are set to rise into the big league sooner rather than later. They have also been announced as one of the acts for the 2022 Victorious Festival. The Brighton & Hove News attended this year’s Festival – Read our review HERE.

Coach Party live at the Concorde 2, Brighton 8.12.21 (pics Mike Burnell) (click pics to enlarge)

Coach Party are:
Jess Eastwood (vocals/bass)
Steph Norris (guitar)
Joe Perry (guitar)
Guy Page (drums)

Coach Party setlist:
‘Oh Lola’
‘Everybody Hates Me’
‘Crying Makes Me Tired’
‘3 Kisses’
‘Really OK On My Own’
‘Breakdown’
‘Sweetheart’
‘FLAG (Feel Like A Girl)’
‘Can’t Talk, Won’t’

www.coach-party.com

We Are Scientists live at the Concorde 2, Brighton 8.12.21 (pic Michael Hundertmark) (click pic to enlarge)

The We Are Scientists duo stroll on and grace onto stage with a care freely fashion and Keith Murray cheekily announces, “We spent months on a Beach in Miami and here we have a beach…” opening straight into the song, ‘You’ve Lost Your Shit’ taken from their new record and their raucous energy is irresistible right from the get up and go.

As well as their music Keith and Chris are known for their comedy, off the cut jokes, often injecting humour into their interviews and live shows and tonight they did not disappoint with their witty remarks, entertainment and catchy surf guitars.

We Are Scientists live at the Concorde 2, Brighton 8.12.21 (pics Mike Burnell) (click pics to enlarge)

The definite highlight of the evening being the tracks‘ Nobody Move, Nobody Get Hurt’ which send the punters into a frenzy, jigging along to the screeching guitars and blaring out the lyrics. Another highlight for me was the 2008 song ‘After Hours’ which still feels fresh to this day and tonight showed the band in their element.

We Are Scientists have recently dropped their first new album in over 3 years, ‘Huffy’, which dropped on 8th October via 100% Records. You can order ‘Huffy’ from HERE.

We Are Scientists live at the Concorde 2, Brighton 8.12.21 (pics Michael Hundertmark) (click pics to enlarge)

Are Scientists setlist:
‘You’ve Lost Your Shit’
‘Inaction’
‘Buckle’
‘Contact High’
‘It’s A Hit’
‘Rules Don’t Stop’
‘I Cut My Own Hair’
‘KIT’
‘Your Light Has Changed’
‘The Great Escape’
‘Lousy Reputation’
‘Chick Lit’
‘Coward’s’
‘Nobody Move, Nobody Get Hurt’
‘No Wait at Five Leaves’
‘After Hours’
(encore)
‘Too Late’
‘This Scene Is Dead’
‘Bought Myself A Grave’
‘Nice Guys’

wearescientists.com

Tour flyer

Set times

Coach Party setlist

