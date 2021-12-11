BREAKING NEWS

Penelope Isles – Brighton concert report

Posted On 11 Dec 2021 at 1:22 pm
By :
Comment: 0

Lily Wolter from Penelope Isles live at the Concorde 2, Brighton 10.12.21 (pic Cherie Elody) (click on pic to enlarge)

PENELOPE ISLES + HOLIDAY GHOSTS + LAUNDROMAT – CONCORDE 2, BRIGHTON 10.12.21

Tonight’s Penelope Isles gig at Concorde 2 felt like the completion of a circle in terms of my personal gig going in 2021.My first gig after COVID-19 restrictions were relaxed during the summer was a socially distanced gig at The Con Club in Lewes by tonight’s headliners Penelope Isles and tonight in Brighton was my final gig of 2021.

Jack Wolter from Penelope Isles live at the Concorde 2, Brighton 10.12.21 (pic Cherie Elody) (click on pic to enlarge)

Penelope Isles are a brother-sister-centred alt-rock quartet from Brighton (via Isle of Man) whose debut album, ‘Until The Tide Creeps In’, was released through Bella Union in 2019. Formed around the chemistry between dual songwriters Jack and Lily Wolter, the quartet’s expansive DIY mix of translucent dream-pop, fuzz-rock guitars and indie-psych flushes comes lovingly dipped in exquisite harmonies and lustrous melodies: a combination so intuitive, you’d think it was in their blood.

Henry Nicholson with Penelope Isles live at the Concorde 2, Brighton 10.12.21 (pic Cherie Elody) (click on pic to enlarge)

Tonight at the Concorde 2 was the final date of the bands tour to promote their brilliant new album ‘Which Way To Happy’. I’ve been a huge fan for a few years now, it was Simon Raymonde, Bella Union boss and local resident who first introduced me to them and I’ve caught them live quite a few times over the last few years.

Joe Taylor with Penelope Isles live at the Concorde 2, Brighton 10.12.21 (pic Cherie Elody) (click on pic to enlarge)

Tonight’s show was quite short, the band coming on promptly at 9 and finishing the gig at 10 with no encore. They were expanded to a 5 piece for the evening with their trumpet playing friend flying in from Copenhagen to add extra depth to their already pretty expansive sound.

Friend with with Penelope Isles live at the Concorde 2, Brighton 10.12.21 (pic Cherie Elody) (click on pic to enlarge)

Lily, always pretty chatty between songs, remarked mid set how they dreamed of headlining Concorde 2 after attending so many gigs as audience members, well tonight they were and didn’t disappoint.

Lily Wolter from Penelope Isles live at the Concorde 2, Brighton 10.12.21 (pic Cherie Elody) (click on pic to enlarge)

Most of the songs played were from their new album ‘Which Way To Happy’, ‘Iced Gems’ a recent single sounded great, way more rocky when played live. ‘Cut Your Hair’, an early single also sounded epic, a wall of guitar noise that somehow still sounds melodic.

Jack Wolter from Penelope Isles live at the Concorde 2, Brighton 10.12.21 (pic Cherie Elody) (click on pic to enlarge)

The gig finished with ‘Gnarbone’, a 10 minute epic that I never get tired of hearing, as the feedback pumped from the speakers the band left the stage, no encore but another exceptional gig from Brighton’s finest band.

Lily Wolter from Penelope Isles live at the Concorde 2, Brighton 10.12.21 (pic Cherie Elody) (click on pic to enlarge)

Penelope Isles are:
Lily Wolter – vocals/bass;/keyboards
Jack Wolter – guitar/vocals
Henry Nicholson – guitar
Joe Taylor- drums

Jack Wolter from Penelope Isles live at the Concorde 2, Brighton 10.12.21 (pic Cherie Elody) (click on pic to enlarge)

Penelope Isles setlist:
‘Have You Heard’
‘Terrified’
‘Cut Your Hair’
‘Sudoku’
‘Miss Moon’
‘Chlorine’
‘Iced Gems’
‘Pink Lemonade’
‘In A Cage’
‘Gnarbone’

The Brighton & Hove News Music Team have been fortunate to have witnessed Penelope Isles live on many occasions and they never fail to deliver. Read our report from their sold out concert at CHALK in Brighton during 2019 – CLICK HERE.

Check out Penelope Isles music on their Bandcamp page HERE and visit their website here: www.penelopeisles.com

Laundromat live at the Concorde 2, Brighton 10.12.21 (pics Cherie Elody) (click on pics to enlarge)

Support tonight came from Laundromat and Holiday Ghosts, who incidentally both appeared as part of last month’s Mutations Festival in Brighton. Because of train issues I only managed to see the last 3 songs from Laundromat, my gig buddy Paul said they reminded him of Spoon, off kilter vocals and angular guitars, this Brighton band certainly have a unique sound and I will try to catch them again live in the future.

Check out Laundromat at www.laundromat.band

Holiday Ghosts live at the Concorde 2, Brighton 10.12.21 (pics Cherie Elody) (click on pics to enlarge)

Holiday Ghosts who hail from Falmouth in Cornwall were on next and played a blinding set, think 60s West Coast pop with a touch of Violent Femmes. They were brilliant, vocals being switched between drummer Katja and guitarist Sam. Recent singles ‘Mr Herandi’ and ‘Off Grid’ sounded fantastic live and my favourite song of their set ‘Total Crisis’ got the crowd dancing. Catch them live next time they play in Brighton.

Find Holiday Ghosts tunes on their Bandcamp page.

Gig flyer

LIKE WHAT WE DO? HELP US TO DO MORE OF IT BY DONATING HERE.

And don't forget to sign up to our email newsletter, bringing you the week's biggest stories every Thursday.

Leave a Reply

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Archive

<
December 2021
>
MonTueWedThuFriSatSun
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930     
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
282930    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
       
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
282930    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930     
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
242526272829 
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930     
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728   
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728    
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728     
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
282930    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
29      
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
282930    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930     
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
232425262728 
       
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930     
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
282930    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
2425262728  
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930     
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728   
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829    
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
282930    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28      
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930     
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
282930    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
       
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       

Brighton and Hove has one of the lowest take-up rates of vaccinations in the UK. Have you had yours yet?
Vote

Quirkies

Fox hitches 15-mile ride from Hove

Posted On21 May 2021

Flock of sheep take a trip to Queen's Park

Posted On29 Mar 2021

RSPCA comes to the rescue of gull stuck in bin

Posted On07 Jan 2021

Sponsored Editorial

Deadline looms for chance to win £800k dream home in charity raffle

Posted On19 Mar 2021

Adopting in the pandemic – two parents supported by PACT share their story

Posted On15 Dec 2020

You Can Adopt

Posted On11 Oct 2020

What readers are saying

Categories

Terms & Conditions. Copyright Brighton & Hove News 2014. All Rights Reserved. Site by Brightonwp.com