Man jailed over ‘suicide by cop’ attempt



A disturbed alcoholic has been jailed for telling a 999 operator he had shot someone dead in the hope police officers would do the same to him.

Carl Owston, 32, previously sparked a police siege of his mother’s flat in Hangleton in April 2020 when he told police he had a shotgun and was going to blow up the flat.

In June this year, he told a 999 operator that he had shot dead a man, leading to a massive response from both armed police and paramedics at his home in Leybourne Close, Bevendean.

Prosecuting on Wednesday at Brighton Crown Court, Martina Sherlock said Jessica Morris from South East Coast Ambulance Service had taken the 999 call on 30 June.

She said “He told her the patient wasn’t breathing. Multiple crews were sent to his address.

“He also said during the call that he had called killed the patient. When requested to carry out CPR, Mr Owston refused to do so.

“He said he was unsure what he was perceiving. The patient had a gun and he had tried to kill him. He also said he was dressed as a World War II soldier.

“He said he would hurt police and he wouldn’t let the ambulance crew in.

“When police and ambulance entered the flat, there was no sign of any deceased person or weapons.”

He was arrested, and when interviewed the following day, he told police he had made the call hoping officers would shoot him.

He said he had various mental health problems, including schizophrenia, and was currently being supported by a key worker who contacted him twice a day.

At today’s hearing, he pleaded guilty to wasting police time, and to several other assault and drunk and disorderly charges related to earlier incidents.

The first took place at the Royal Sussex Hospital overnight on the 19 and 20 February this year, when he was being treated in A&E.

Five security guards were called to help with his care after doctors decided he was not fit to leave. Owston told one, Ruben Martins, that he was a “fat black c***” and a golliwog, and spat at another, Alan Jones.

Then on 16 March, police were called to The Avenue in Bevendean, where members of the public were holding Owston down as he banged his head on the ground and tried to bite one of their hands.

PC Dawson was one of those arriving at the scene, and recognised Owston. He and his colleagues took over from the members of the public.

As Owston sat in the back of an ambulance after paramedics had checked him out, he lunged to try and grab PC Dawson’s pava spray and tazer.

He was arrested for being drunk and disorderly.

The following month, a neighbour called police to say a drunk man was in the road, holding a broken bottle and using stabbing motions towards his neck.

Police arrived, and he told the arresting officer PC Marshall that he was a “faggot” and a “f***ing c***”.

He later told police he had had an argument with his mother over the phone, and had then drunk two large bottles of vodka and a bottle of wine.

Defending, Ed Fish said that since June, Owston has begun to seek help for his problems, which were exacerbated by his alcoholism, and turn his life around.

He said: “He has two key workers, who are both here today to support him. Both work very closely with him.

“It seems to be getting a bit better. The offending hasn’t been as bad.

“He’s not drunk today. When I came to court with him a few months ago, he collapsed in the dock and was unable to deal with proceedings.

“He’s managed it today, so far that’s a step forward.”

Owston was given two months for wasting police time, four months for the homophobic assault on PC Marshall and six months for the racist assault on Ruben Martins.