Pair face trial over hammer incident in Brighton

Two people appeared in court today (Thursday 16 December) after an incident in Brighton where a man was reported to have been threatened with a hammer.

Darryl Rodger, 28, and Alexandra Karadimas, 24, formally entered a plea of not guilty to five separate charges between them at Hove Crown Court.

All five charges arose from the incident in Queen’s Road, Brighton, on Tuesday 27 April.

Rodger, of St Martin Close, Handcross, denied having an offensive weapon in a public place. The weapon was a hammer, according to the charge.

He also denied attempting to maliciously wound Maryo Abdelnour with intent to do him grievous bodily harm (GBH).

And he denied threatening Rizeag Hanna with an offensive weapon – a hammer – in a public place, namely Queen’s Road.

Karadimas, of America Lane, Haywards Heath, denied assaulting PC Simon Lenton with intent to resist arrest.

She also denied assault by beating, having been charged with assaulting Maryo Abdelnour.

Judge Christine Laing, the honorary recorder of Brighton and Hove, said that the pair could expect to face a trial by jury in May next year.

Max Mills, prosecuting, said that the trial could be expected to last four to five days.

Judge Laing remanded the pair on bail.