New covid case numbers up almost 15 per cent in Brighton and Hove

The number of new coronavirus cases has jumped by almost 15 per cent in a week in Brighton and Hove, according to the latest figures.

The average was 300 new covid-19 cases a day in the week to Monday (13 December).

The number of cases was 2,103 over the seven days, up from 1,836 in the previous week, to Monday 6 December.

The rate rose from 629 new cases to 721 for every 100,000 people.

It placed Brighton and Hove in the top quarter of places in the country.

Meanwhile, it emerged that 73,261 people over 40 had had a booster jab in Brighton and Hove.

This was 57.5 per cent of the over-40 population, placing the city in the bottom 20 per cent in the country.

By Thursday (16 December) some 27 patients with the virus were being treated in the Royal Sussex County Hospital, seven of them in intensive care or high dependency beds

At the Royal Alexandra Children’s Hospital there were five or fewer children with covid, none of them in intensive care or high dependency beds.