Premier League Match Day 18 – Brighton & Hove Albion v Brentford

Danny Welbeck returns to the Albion bench for this very unusual kick-off time.

Alexis Mac Allister makes a rare start in midfield, with Yves Bissouma serving a one-match suspension.

Neal Maupay is up front, with Adam Lallana in midfield.

There is no place for Shane Duffy now he has returned from suspension.

