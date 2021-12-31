Motorcyclist suffers serious injuries in crash with car in Brighton

A motorcyclist suffered serious injuries in a crash with a car in Brighton, Sussex Police said.

The force issued an appeal for witnesses as investigators try to work out how the crash, in Marina Way, happened.

The rider was taken to hospital after the crash on Saturday 18 December.

Sussex Police said: “Police investigating a collision between a car and a motorbike earlier this month are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

“The incident happened in Marine Way, Brighton, at around 2.30pm on Saturday 18 December.

“The motorcyclist was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

“A number of people are believed to have been in the area at the time.

“Anyone who witnessed the collision or has relevant dashcam footage is asked to email collision.appeal@sussex.pnn.police.uk or call 101, quoting serial 744 of 18/12.”