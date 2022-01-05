Brighton man arrested over New Year’s Day stabbing in Peacehaven

A man from Brighton has been arrested over a stabbing in Peacehaven on New Year’s Day.

Police have issued an appeal for witnesses and information after the attack which happened at a New Year’s Eve party.

Sussex Police said today (Wednesday 5 January): “Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was stabbed at an address in The Promenade, Peacehaven, shortly before 3am on Saturday (1 January).

“The victim – a 20-year-old man from Peacehaven – suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.

“A 21-year-old man from Brighton was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm (GBH) and has been released on conditional bail.”

Detective Inspector Daniel Dugan said: “This was a violent incident at a busy New Year’s Eve party that has left a young man with serious injuries.

“Attending officers proactively arrested a suspect at the scene but there are a number of individuals we would also like to speak to as part of our investigation.

“If you witnessed this incident or have any information which could help with our enquiries, please contact police online or by calling 101, quoting Operation Ramp.”