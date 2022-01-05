Caroline Lucas catches covid

Brighton MP Caroline Lucas is one of the thousands of people who have tested positive for covid in the city in the last week.

The Brighton Pavilion MP tweeted this morning that she would be missing the first Prime Ministers Question Time of the year after contracting the virus.

She is one of almost 4,000 who have tested positive in the seven days from 29 December to 4 January.

However, having had a booster jab in November, she says her symptoms are mild – and urged others to get boosted if they haven’t already.

Ms Lucas told Brighton and Hove News: “I had my booster jab six weeks ago and am so thankful for all the NHS staff and volunteers who’ve done such a brilliant job in rolling out the vaccine to people in Brighton and Hove.

“Thankfully, my symptoms are fairly mild and I hope I’ll be fully recovered soon.

“I know that, particularly for those who are unvaccinated, this illness can be devastating, and that some go on to live with Long Covid for months if not years.

“So I’d urge everyone to get their vaccines and boosters without delay.”