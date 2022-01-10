Brighton man due to go on trial at Old Bailey today on terrorism charge

A Brighton man is due to go on trial at the Central Criminal Court – better known as the Old Bailey – in London today (Monday 10 January) on a terrorism charge.

Abubaker Deghayes, 53, of Arundel Drive East, Saltdean, denies encouraging terrorism in a speech at a Brighton mosque.

Deghayes is alleged to have made statements encouraging terrorism to those present for evening prayers on Sunday 1 November 2020.

It is claimed that at the time he “intended or was reckless as to whether members of the public would be directly or indirectly encouraged to commit, prepare or instigate acts of terrorism”.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge during a hearing at the Old Bailey before Judge Nigel Lickley on Friday (26 November).

Deghayes has been on conditional bail while awaiting his trial by jury.

The trial, which is due to presided over by Judge Lickley, is expected to last seven days.