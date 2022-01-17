Driver arrested after crashing car while fleeing police in Brighton

A 29-year-old driver has been arrested after he crashed while fleeing police in Brighton.

Sussex Police said that officers signalled to the driver to stop in Lewes Road on Saturday night (15 January).

Instead, the force said, he drove off – and the police went after him.

A police helicopter provided air support and Sussex Police said: “After a 15-mile pursuit, the vehicle tyres were successfully stung.”

The chase ended when the driver was brought to a halt on the A27 at the Drusillas roundabout, by Drusillas Park and Zoo.

Sussex Police said: “At about 7pm on Saturday 15 January, officers on patrol in Lewes Road, Brighton, became aware of a Vauxhall Zafira travelling at excess speed.

“Officers indicated for the vehicle to stop but it failed to do so.

“A pursuit continued on to the A27 past Lewes and towards Drusillas Roundabout, where the vehicle came to a stop.

“The driver decamped across fields but was detained shortly afterwards by the Dog Unit.

“A 29-year-old man, from Battle, was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and failing to stop when required by police.

“He has been released under investigation, pending further inquiries.”