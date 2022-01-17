Warning issued for freezing fog tonight

Freezing fog could envelop Brighton and Hove overnight and linger tomorrow morning, the Met Office has warned.

A yellow be aware warning was issued this morning, covering much of England, including the south coast.

It runs from 7pm tonight until midday on Tuesday.

The warning says: “Areas of fog, some of it dense and freezing, will develop during Monday evening and overnight, persisting into Tuesday morning in places.

“Visibility may dip below 100 metres in some locations.

“Fog will tend to lift into low cloud in many areas on Tuesday, though a few spots may stay foggy into the afternoon.”