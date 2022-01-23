Welbeck to the rescue again – Leicester City 1 Brighton & Hove Albion 1

Albion secured their 12th draw of the season and their 30th point as they came back from behind at Leicester.

The first half was a series of missed half chances for both teams.

Jakub Moder had a good chance but looked to be slightly put off by Neal Maupay’s attempt to go for the same ball.

Maupay and Pascal Gross also had chances for the Albion but these were well wide.

For Leicester, on loan Ademola Lookman look to scuff his shot when through against Robert Sanchez and James Maddison saw a free kick easily dealt with by the Albion keeper.

Before half time Alexis Mac Allister blazed over from a good position.

Albion fell behind seconds after the resumption. As Harvey Barnes saw his shot pushed away by Sanchez, Patson Daka was there to follow up and fire home from close range, putting the Foxes in front.

Mac Allister and Gross combined well but the latter scooped his shot over and just after the hour mark Albion replaced the tiring Gross and the seemingly injured Steve Alzate with Tariq Lamptey and Danny Welbeck.

Welbeck was soon in the thick of things, forcing a good save from Kaspar Schmeichel – then Lamptey provided the pass for Leandro Trossard to have an effort that was charged down by Youri Tielemans.

Lamptey was really testing the Foxes defence but it was a cross from Maupay that saw Welbeck leap between Marc Albrighton and James Justin to head Albion level via the post.

The Seagulls were now well on top – Dan Burn saw a header cleared almost off the goal line by Daniel Amartey then, in the final minutes, Schmeichel made a great save from a Trossard effort.

Albion stay ninth, four points clear of Leicester and Aston Villa directly below them.

They won’t play again in the Premier League until Saturday 12 February when they visit Watford, followed by Burnley and Aston Villa on the following two Saturdays – both at the Amex.

Next up it’s Tottenham Hotspur away in the FA Cup 4th round on Saturday 5 February