BREAKING NEWS

The Quireboys raise temperatures with ‘Sex Party’

Posted On 24 Jan 2022 at 9:04 pm
By :
Comment: 0

The Quireboys live at the Concorde 2, Brighton 21.1.22 (pic Cris Watkins/PunkInFocus) (click pic to enlarge)

THE QUIREBOYS + TROY REDFERN – CONCORDE 2, BRIGHTON 21.1.22

It’s bitterly cold outside the wonderful Concorde 2 tonight, but luckily there’s a double banger of a bill to warm the cockles.

Troy Redfern live at the Concorde 2, Brighton 21.1.22 (pic Cris Watkins/PunkInFocus) (click pic to enlarge)

First to hit the stage at 7pm is the down and dirty sounds of Troy Redfern and his band, an explosive three-piece consisting of Troy Redfern (guitar and vocals, Kiera Kenworthy (bass) and Finn McAuley (drums).

Kiera Kenworthy live at the Concorde 2, Brighton 21.1.22 (pic Cris Watkins/PunkInFocus) (click pic to enlarge)

Straight from the off, this band grabs me and doesn’t let go until they ring out the last notes of their cover of ‘Voodoo Chile’ in the all too short six-song set. Opener ‘Scorpio’ kicks you in the teeth with its mean and dirty riff, whilst ‘Love And War’ is a real groover with a thumping bassline, catchy chorus and electrifying solo. The other songs in the set are no slouches, but the highlight for me is ‘Waiting For Your Love’, with Troy Redfern wringing the life and soul out of his instrument with some beautiful slide guitar.

Finn McAuley live at the Concorde 2, Brighton 21.1.22 (pic Cris Watkins/PunkInFocus) (click pic to enlarge)

If you like your hard rock down and dirty, infused with the blues and with some explosive slide guitar, check out Troy Redfern live or grab his latest album, ‘The Fire Cosmic’. It’ll melt your record deck. Definitely a band I’ll see again and again.

Troy Redfern band live at the Concorde 2, Brighton 21.1.22 (pic Cris Watkins/PunkInFocus) (click pic to enlarge)

Find out more at troyredfern.com

The Quireboys live at the Concorde 2, Brighton 21.1.22 (pic Cris Watkins/PunkInFocus) (click pic to enlarge)

It’s been two years coming, but finally, The Quireboys get to hit the stage at Brighton’s Concorde 2 for the 30th anniversary of their seminal LP ‘A Bit Of What You Fancy’, which hit the charts at number 2 on its release back in 1990 launching the band skywards in the process. Tours with Guns ‘N’ Roses and The Rolling Stones followed, and they filled venues up and down the country as the fans partied to their gipsy rock n roll vibes.

The Quireboys live at the Concorde 2, Brighton 21.1.22 (pic Cris Watkins/PunkInFocus) (click pic to enlarge)

It’s now 32 years later, and apart from the band splitting up in 1993, they’ve been pretty active since 2001 with a fantastic new lineup with the heart and soul of the Quireboys, Spike and Guy Griffin, remaining steadfast.

The Quireboys live at the Concorde 2, Brighton 21.1.22 (pic Cris Watkins/PunkInFocus) (click pic to enlarge)

So how does Quireboys 2022 compare to way back then? Well, pretty damn good, to put it mildly, as they prove straight away as they burst into opener ‘I Love This Dirty Town’, a real honky tonk rocker from the ‘Homewreckers And Heartbreakers’ album from 2015.

The Quireboys live at the Concorde 2, Brighton 21.1.22 (pic Cris Watkins/PunkInFocus) (click pic to enlarge)

The set, as you would imagine, leans heavily on the ‘A Bit Of What You Fancy’ album, so it’s a sing-a-long party all the way as we are treated to classic after classic, all delivered with those gravel tone vocals of the cheeky Geordie frontman. Spike’s voice has matured much like a fine whiskey, and whether it’s put to the test on the wild and rockin’ ‘Hey You’ or the sweet refrains of ‘Take Me Home’ or ‘Roses And Rings’, he nails it every time.

The Quireboys live at the Concorde 2, Brighton 21.1.22 (pic Cris Watkins/PunkInFocus) (click pic to enlarge)

Highlights come thick and fast, the beautiful ‘I Don’t Love You Anymore’, a bourbon-soaked ballad that has stood the test of time with the band taking it to its max. ‘There She Goes Again’ gets the crowd going, and the tinkling ivories that herald the start of ‘7 O’clock’ receives the best reaction of the night so far, with everyone joining in on that classic chorus and those woo-hoo yeah’s! It’s a great way to end the main set.

The Quireboys live at the Concorde 2, Brighton 21.1.22 (pic Cris Watkins/PunkInFocus) (click pic to enlarge)

The band returned for a cracking encore of old and new tunes finishing off with a banging duo of ‘This Is Rock ‘n’ Roll’. Then we all get invited to a ‘Sex Party’, which raises the temperature and the roof and is sure to please one punter at the front who has been screaming for it the whole damn night.

The Quireboys live at the Concorde 2, Brighton 21.1.22 (pic Cris Watkins/PunkInFocus) (click pic to enlarge)

The Quireboys yet again prove that they still know how to throw a rock ‘n’ roll party with the best of them, and they are a band still at the top of their game, and they’ve not even peaked yet. This band should be heralded as a national treasure, but unfortunately, I don’t believe they get the credit they rightfully deserve outside of their loving fan base, which is a damn shame. Spike is my generation’s Rod Stewart and the band, the missing link between The Faces and Aerosmith.

The Quireboys live at the Concorde 2, Brighton 21.1.22 (pic Cris Watkins/PunkInFocus) (click pic to enlarge)

If you want a rock ‘n’ roll party, then The Quireboys are damn well it!

The Quireboys live at the Concorde 2, Brighton 21.1.22 (pic Cris Watkins/PunkInFocus) (click pic to enlarge)

The Quireboys setlist:
‘I Love This Dirty Town’
‘Misled’
‘Man On The Loose’
‘Hey You’
‘There She Goes Again’
‘Whippin’ Boy’
‘Long Time Comin’’
‘Roses & Rings’
‘I Don’t Love You Anymore’
‘Sweet Mary Ann’
‘Take Me Home’
‘7 O’Clock’
(encore)
‘Mona Lisa Smiled’
‘Original Black Eyed Son’
‘This Is Rock ‘n’ Roll’
‘Sex Party’

Find out more at quireboys.com

Tour flyer

LIKE WHAT WE DO? HELP US TO DO MORE OF IT BY DONATING HERE.

And don't forget to sign up to our email newsletter, bringing you the week's biggest stories every Thursday.

Leave a Reply

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Archive

<
January 2022
>
MonTueWedThuFriSatSun
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930     
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
282930    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
       
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
282930    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930     
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
242526272829 
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930     
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728   
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728    
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728     
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
282930    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
29      
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
282930    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930     
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
232425262728 
       
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930     
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
282930    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
2425262728  
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930     
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728   
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829    
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
282930    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28      
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930     
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
282930    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
       
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       

Brighton and Hove has one of the lowest take-up rates of vaccinations in the UK. Have you had yours yet?
Vote

Quirkies

Fox hitches 15-mile ride from Hove

Posted On21 May 2021

Flock of sheep take a trip to Queen's Park

Posted On29 Mar 2021

RSPCA comes to the rescue of gull stuck in bin

Posted On07 Jan 2021

Sponsored Editorial

Deadline looms for chance to win £800k dream home in charity raffle

Posted On19 Mar 2021

Adopting in the pandemic – two parents supported by PACT share their story

Posted On15 Dec 2020

You Can Adopt

Posted On11 Oct 2020

What readers are saying

Categories

Terms & Conditions. Copyright Brighton & Hove News 2014. All Rights Reserved. Site by Brightonwp.com