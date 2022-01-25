Penelope Isles play live in Brighton record store

PENELOPE ISLES – RESIDENT, BRIGHTON 21.1.22

Brighton based Penelope Isles dropped their second Bella Union long player today and in celebration the band headed on down to popular Brighton record store Resident music in Kensington Gardens for a special instore live performance and record signing.

The title of this new platter is ‘Which Way To Happy’ and it contains the following eleven tunes:

‘Terrified’

‘Rocking At The Bottom’

‘Play It Cool’

‘Iced Gems’

‘Sailing Still’

‘Miss Moon’

‘Sudoku’

‘Have You Heard’

‘Pink Lemonade’

‘11 11’

‘In A Cage’

‘Which Way To Happy’ was produced by Penelope Isles Jack Wolter and was mixed by US alt-rock legend Dave Fridmann. It follows on from their highly acclaimed ‘Until The Tide Creeps In’ debut album which was released back in 2019 on Bella Union records.

This evening’s live performance was originally scheduled for Friday 5th November 2021, but Covid had other ideas.

Tonight inside Resident, Penelope Isles have expanded to a sextet and thus their usual guitar, bass, keyboards and drums are bolstered by the addition of horns and violin. They performed half a dozen tracks from the rear of the store in front of and sitting on the sales counter, with the first four (‘Miss Moon’, ‘Pink Lemonade’, ‘Terrified’ and ‘Sailing Still’) being found on their new release. The final number, ‘Leipzig’, can be located on their debut album. Song five was titled ‘I Dreamed A Beach’ and I do believe that this is a brand new unreleased number.

As always Penelope Isles are a likeable bunch and Lily’s and brother Jack’s warmth shone through. They had even brought along homemade chocolate truffles for those in attendance to enjoy. Each tune was dutifully rewarded with hearty handclaps from us lot and after their enjoyable set, they dutifully signed copies of the ‘Which Way To Happy’ album.

The Penelope Isles musicians today were:

Jack Wolter – guitar/vocals

Lily Wolter – keys/vocals

Joe Taylor – drums

Henry Nicholson – bass

Claus Højensgård – horns

Holly Carpenter – violin

Penelope Isles setlist:

‘Miss Moon’

‘Pink Lemonade’

‘Terrified’

‘Sailing Still’

‘I Dreamed A Beach’

‘Leipzig’

