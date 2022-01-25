Peter And The Test Tube Babies set to play two Brighton gigs

Those loveable local punk herberts, Peter & The Test Tube Babies have announced that their annual December Christmas gigs in Brighton that got postponed due to Covid, will now take place on Friday 4th and Saturday 5th February 2022.

The iconic 70s and 80s punk rock band will be celebrating over 40 amazing years of mayhem and will be appearing back on home turf at The Prince Albert.

Since their first album in 1982, The Tubes have released thirteen further albums, their most recent being the highly acclaimed, ‘Fuctifano’, in 2020.

Special guests for the Friday 4th February concert will be notorious “Brighton legends” The Fish Brothers who have staggered, amused and offended thousands on their trips.

Grab your 4th February tickets HERE and HERE.

The special guests for the Saturday 5th February gig will be Penny Blood.

Grab your 5th February tickets HERE and HERE.

Find out more about Peter & The Test Tube Babies at www.testtubebabies.co.uk