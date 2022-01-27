100 more artists announced for the Great Escape

The Great Escape today announces a further 100 artists to play this year’s Brighton festival, featuring some of the most exciting names in new music, including Rebecca Black, The Amazons, Yard Act, Sinead O’Brien, Baby Queen, and many more.

The Great Escape, the festival for new music, will be kicking off the 2022 festival season, playing host to more than 450 up-and-coming artists and hotly tipped talent across 35+ walkable venues, alongside the music industry led TGE conference, from 12-14 May 2022 in Brighton.

Tickets for The Great Escape festival start from £75 and are on sale HERE.

From the UK live return of American queer hyperpop artist Rebecca Black, to rock riffs and licks from Reading’s The Amazons, The Great Escape 2022 line-up champions upcoming talent from a wide variety of genres. Artists announced include Gen Z grunge pop singer Baby Queen, observational and acerbic post punk from Leeds’ Yard Act, post-punk poet Sinead O’Brien, TikTok star-turned-solo musician Abby Roberts, Scottish singer-songwriter Dylan Fraser, rising star Lola Young, American singer-songwriter Indigo De Souza, Liverpool alt rockers Crawlers, Irish rapper Malaki, Belfast post-punk rockers Enola Gay, and folk-rock singer-songwriter Madison Cunningham.

Additionally, The Great Escape today also announces the highly anticipated return of The Road To The Great Escape, the live music showcase in Glasgow and Dublin in the days leading up The Great Escape new music festival and conference in Brighton. Kicking off in Glasgow on 6-7 May, then travelling to Dublin on 9-10 May, The Road To The Great Escape will be bringing some of TGE 2022’s most exciting new talent to Scotland and Ireland, with artists appearing at both locations including Dublin singer-songwriter Abi Coulibaly, South London producer and multi-instrumentalist Conor Albert, Scottish alt-pop lyricist Dylan Fraser, Hawaiian tropical soul artist Eli Smart, Leeds alt-rock four-piece English Teacher, Sheffield bedroom pop talent Frankie Beetlestone, South London trio Honeyglaze, Tamil-Swiss R&B musician Priya Ragu, Australian indie pop singer-songwriter Sycco, and Los Angeles indie-pop artist Wallice.

Glasgow’s The Garage, King Tuts, G2, and The Garage’s Attic Bar will also exclusively welcome Scottish rising soul singer Brooke Combe, the spiritually explorative Birmingham artist Sipho, and upcoming artists including Swim School, Bonnie Kemplay, Vlure, Taahliah and Alex Amor to the line-up, whilst Dublin’s Whelan’s, Workman’s Club, Grand Social, and the Academy 2 will see Dublin-born singer-songwriter Lucy McWilliams and collaborator rapper Malaki exclusively perform alongside acts including Kynsy, Sainte, Seb, Sprints and The Clockworks. Tickets on sale HERE.

Making its highly anticipated return to the festival calendar following a two-year hiatus, The Great Escape is firmly established and renowned as being the festival for new music, and will be announcing further artists on the line-up, plus additional information on the music industry led TGE conference soon.

FOLK / AMERICANA / COUNTRY

GRACE CUMMINGS | KATHRYN JOSEPH | LITTLE QUIRKS | MARGO CILKER | NATIVE HARROW | THE BOBBY TENDERLOIN UNIVERSE

Folk, country, and Americana fans can expect to enjoy performances from some of the genre’s most exciting new talents from across the world, including Melbourne-based bluesy folk singer-songwriter Grace Cummings, Australia’s high energy indie folk family trio Little Quirks, Scottish singer-songwriter and musician Kathryn Joseph, American country-rock storyteller Margo Cilker, Pennsylvanian folk duo Native Harrow and mysterious Americana crooner The Bobby Tenderloin Universe.

GRIME / RAP / HIP-HOP

BALMING TIGER | GROVE | HMD | MALAKI | NEONE THE WONDERER | NUTRIBE

The Great Escape is also looking forward to hosting sets from some of grime, rap and hip-hop’s hottest new artists, with an undoubtedly uncompromising live performance from Bristol queer producer and vocalist Grove, a unique blend of hip-hop and R&B from Somalian/Mancunian rapper HMD, powerful spoken-word and rap from Irish rising hip-hop talent Malaki, self-explorative rap fusion from Wolverhampton’s NeOne the Wonderer, hip-hop, K-pop, rap fusion from Seoul-based alt K-pop Balming Tiger, and a vibrant and highly entertaining performance from Liverpool trio Nutribe.

JAZZ / R&B / SOUL

BALIMAYA PROJECT | BUDJERAH | DOWNTOWN KAYOTO | IRIS GOLD | KIDDUS | LOLA YOUNG | LUCY MCWILLIAMS | MADI SASKIA | MARK CAKE | SHAKIRA ALLEYNE | TAMZENE

For festival goers after soulful sounds, R&B grooves or jazz rhythms, The Great Escape 2022 line-up showcases eclectic Mandé jazz fusion from the 16-piece London-based collective Balimaya Project, dreamy R&B and gospel roots from Australian singer-songwriter Budjerah, Zimbabwe-born Hull-raised alternative R&B artist Downtown Kayoto, vulnerable and personal lyricism from rising star and voice of the 2021 John Lewis Christmas advert Lola Young, enchanting soulful pop from singer-songwriter Iris Gold, experimental R&B from Cardiff’s Kiddus, and emerging Irish singer-songwriter Lucy McWilliams. Smooth Birmingham songstress Madi Saskia, producer and jazz multi-instrumentalist Mark Cake, experimental London composer Shakira Alleyne, and Scottish contemporary soul singer-songwriter Tamzene are also confirmed.

POP / DANCE

BABY QUEEN | COCO AND THE LOST | EWAN MAINWOOD | JOY ANONYMOUS | KINGS ELLIOT | LOKOY | MICKEY CALLISTO | PIRI & TOMMY | REBECCA BLACK | SOFY | TAAHLIAH

The Great Escape is set to welcome a whole host of upcoming talent for fans of pop and dance music, including American pop vocalist Rebecca Black, the once teen viral sensation behind YouTube hit ‘Friday’ now an evolved queer hyperpop artist, sharp observations and witty lyrics from Gen Z grunge-pop favourite Baby Queen, Britpop melodies and grungey guitar riffs from Coco and the Lost, Leeds-based singer-songwriter Ewain Mainwood, South London production duo Joy Anonymous, wistful pop from British-Swiss singer-songwriter Kings Elliot, Sløtface’s Lasse Lokøy’s solo project Lokoy, Liverpool’s Mickey Callisto and his synth tinged melodies, DIY dance duo and TikTok success story piri and tommy, indie pop bops from Leicester’s SOFY, and Glasgow-based DJ/Producer Taahliah.

ALT / INDIE

ABBY ROBERTS | ALEX AMOR | AZURE RYDER | BLAIR DAVIE | BLEACH LAB | BONNIE KEMPLAY | BRYAN’S MAGIC TEARS | CHRISTIAN LEE HUTSON | CAT BURNS | COACH PARTY | DYLAN FRASER | ELI SMART | ENGLISH TEACHER | FITZROY HOLT | FRANKIE BEETLESTONE | HONEYGLAZE | ILLUMINATI HOTTIES | INDIGO DE SOUZA | KATHLEEN FRANCES | KATY J PEARSON | KYNSY | LOCK-IN | MADISON CUNNINGHAM | MATTIEL | MEGAN WYN | PHOEBE GREEN | PIXEY | PLUMM | PORCHES | PORTRON PORTRON LOPEZ | PRIMA QUEEN | SAD BOYS CLUB | SINEAD O’BRIEN | SWIM SCHOOL | TEAM PICTURE | THE GOA EXPRESS | THE LET GO | THE SHAKES | TOMMY LEFROY | ULTRA Q | VLURE | YARD ACT

Indie and alternative fans can expect a huge line-up of the latest breakout acts including TikTok star-turned-solo musician Abby Roberts, Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter Christian Lee Hutson, Scotland’s unique songwriter and musician Dylan Fraser, American indie rockers Illuminati Hotties, and singer-songwriters Indigo De Souza, Madison Cunningham, and Mattiel. Manchester quirky vocalist Phoebe Green, Irish post-punk poet Sinead O’Brien, Californian fourpiece Ultra Q, and the rapidly rising Leeds post-punk sensation Yard Act are also set to perform alongside Alex Amor, Bonnie Kemplay, Blair Davie, Bleach Lab, Bryan’s Magic Tears, Cat Burns, Coach Party, Eli Smart, English Teacher, Fitzroy Holt, Frankie Beetlestone, Honeyglaze, Kathleen Frances, Katy J Pearson, Kynsey, Lock-In, Megan Wyn, Pixey, Plumm, Porches, Portron Portron Lopez, PRIMA QUEEN, Sad Boys Club, Swim School, Team Picture, THE GOA EXPRESS, The Let Go, The Shakes, Tommy Lefroy, and VLURE.

PUNK / ROCK / METAL

BAD WAITRESS | BANKS ARCADE | CRAWLERS | DEAD PONY | ENOLA GAY | GEN & THE DEGENERATES | JOE & THE SHITBOYS | L’OBJECTIF | MEMES | PANIC SHACK | PORCHLIGHT | POUTYFACE | ROLLA | SOFTCULT | SPRINTS | THE AMAZONS | THE BYKER GROVE FAN CLUB | THE VANNS

For those after heavier licks, The Great Escape have announced the addition of Reading fourpiece The Amazons, who are undoubtedly set to perform singalong rock anthems from their two Top Ten albums, antsy art punk from Toronto’s Bad Waitress, Melbourne-based bands, the modern heavy five-piece Banks Arcade, Liverpool alt rockers Crawlers and riotous rock n rollers Gen & The Degenerates, Scottish post punk four-piece Dead Pony, Belfast post-punk four piece Enola Gay, queer vegan ‘shitpunk’ from the Faroe Islands’ Joe & The Shitboys, Leeds gloom punks L’objectif, noisy Glasgow post-punk duo Memes, Welsh DIY punk band Panic Shack, Brighton newcomers Porchlight, Californian Voisey singer songwriter poutyface, and Manchester rock n roll five piece Rolla. Additionally, Canadian scuzz grunge-pop twins Softcult, Dublin’s raucous garage-noise fourpiece Sprints, ‘post macho noise pop’ trio The Byker Grove Fan Club, and Australian indie rockers The Vanns have been added to the line-up.

Purchase your tickets for The Great Escape HERE.

greatescapefestival.com