Stay Sick party at the Brighton Tattoo Convention

STAY SICK returns for a one off night of rock n roll kicks on the final evening of the 2022 Brighton Tattoo Convention!

This special one-off STAY SICK party is being held in Auditorium 2 of the Brighton Centre on Sunday 20th February from 8pm to 1am. Expect killer bands, DJs, and insane live psychedelic, tripped out visuals and projections as they take over the Convention for their final night and afterparty!

Playing live on the night will be:

OH! GUNQUIT

www.facebook.com/ohgunquit

ohgunquit.bandcamp.com

YOUNG FRANCIS HI-FI

www.facebook.com/yyoungfrancis

youngfrancishifi.bandcamp.com

THE ATOM JACKS

www.facebook.com/theatomjacks

theatomjacks.bandcamp.com

WIFE SWAP USA

www.facebook.com/wifeswapusaband

wifeswapusa.bandcamp.com

Plus there will be an Innerstrings Psychedelic Light Show to accompany all of the bands during their performances.

www.facebook.com/innerstrings

There will also be STAY SICK DJs and guests, who will be spinning their favourite trash garage//punk//rocknroll//surf//fuzz//psych vinyl before, between and after the bands for a good ol’ Stay Sick TrashGarageRocknRollSunday Dance Party!

Tickets are available now in advance for £8+bf or £10 on the door.

They are available from: Eventbrite//W.G.T.//See Tickets

Resident Records – www.resident-music.com / 01273 606312

Brighton Centre box office – brightoncentre.co.uk / 01273 290131

Note: This event is Free for all Brighton Tattoo Convention wristband holders!!!

If you fancy attending the convention itself, then you can purchase your tickets HERE.