The Wedding Present hit The Old Market in Hove

THE WEDDING PRESENT – THE OLD MARKET, HOVE 23.1.22

What better way to spend a Sunday afternoon than in the company of The Wedding Present at The Old Market in Hove? Today is the launch event for their ‘24 Songs’ project, whereby they will release a seven inch single every month for the whole of this year. They previously did this thirty years ago, although that particular project was known as ‘The Hit Parade’.

Today’s proceedings get underway with a question and answer session between David Gedge and journalist Clyde Holcroft. We learn that the reason why The Wedding Present have had so many members is not because David Gedge is difficult to work with, but because very few working relationships last the near forty years that The Weddoes have been in operation. David explains that these relationships can go sour because the musician in question is no longer getting what he wanted from being a member of the band, or that David isn’t getting what he thought he should be getting in terms of input or performance from the musician in question.

David also pours water on the idea that classic songs can be written in five or ten minutes. He says that he personally hasn’t had that experience, although it may have happened for other people. David finds that songs have to be worked on and crafted.

The floor is then opened up for questions. In this round we discover that not all of the 24 songs needed for this current project have been written. David can’t think of any particular town in the UK where The Wedding Present haven’t played and where they would like to play. We also learn that David would not invite Kevin Shields of My Bloody Valentine to a dinner party because seemingly he talks a lot without really saying very much. I asked David what the inspiration and motivation behind the ‘24 Songs’ project is. He replies: “Well, we’re just ripping off this band called The Wedding Present.” It turns out that David is a big fan of, and collector of, seven inch singles, and he thought that it would be nice to issue a single with nice art work every month, as a desirable object for fans of the band. Also, the band were aware that it was thirty years since ‘The Hit Parade’ project, and thought it would be nice to mark that anniversary. The sleeve of each single will feature brutalist photography by Jessica McMillan. Indeed, the sleeve photographs were on display in the gallery at the Old Market.

The question and answer session over, the band treated us to an hour long set. This is very different to their gig before Christmas where the emphasis was on the ‘Seamonsters’ album. The set this afternoon is far more varied. It starts with ‘Interstate 5’ from the ‘Take Fountain’ album of 2005. From the second song we’re into the territory of new material. ‘We Interrupt Our Programme’ is the first of the songs played from the ‘24 Songs’ project. ‘X Marks The Spot’ is another new song which we’re told will not necessarily be part of ‘24 Songs’. ‘I Am Not Going To Fall In Love With You’ is another new song. Again, it’s destination is unknown. The audience remains seated, but appreciative. It is, after all, a very civilised Sunday afternoon’s entertainment.

What I love about this band is that they so clearly enjoy what they’re doing. They’re having a great time, as indeed are we. They play the first of the ‘24 Songs’ material to be released (on Friday 21st January): ‘We Should Be Together’. This is a duet, and on the record the female vocal is sung by Louise Wener from Sleeper. Louise can’t make it today, so the female vocal is taken by bassist Melanie Howard. “She’s no Louise” says Gedge. Luckily Melanie has a sense of humour.

It’s not all new songs however, a fair few oldies get an outing too: including ‘Blonde’ from ‘Seamonsters’, ‘My Favourite Dress’ from ‘George Best’, ‘Octopussy’ from ‘Seamonsters’ and ‘Bewitched’ from ‘Bizarro’ to finish off. There are some children in the audience, so Gedge explains gently that the band don’t do encores. He really is a very nice man.

The Wedding Present are on really great form today. The set is well thought out. The new material is really impressive, and the band overflows with enthusiasm. I really can’t think of a better way to spend a Sunday afternoon. All that remains now is for me to take out my subscription for the ‘24 Songs’ singles.

The Wedding Present setlist:

‘On Ramp’

‘Interstate 5’

‘We Interrupt Our Programme’

‘Blue Eyes’

‘X Marks The Spot’

‘Blonde’

‘I Am Not Going to Fall in Love With You’

‘My Favourite Dress’

‘Each Time You Open Your Eyes’

‘We Should Be Together’ (Sleeper cover)

‘Octopussy’

‘Crawl’

‘Bewitched’

Find out more about The Wedding Present HERE.