Brighton and Hove Albion footballer remains under investigation as sexual assault inquiries continue

The Brighton and Hove Albion footballer Yves Bissouma and another man are still waiting to hear the verdict of Sussex Police as claims of sexual assault in a seafront night club remain under investigation.

The force said today (Monday 31 January): “A man in his forties from Brighton who was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault has had his conditional bail extended until (Wednesday) 6 April.

“A man in his twenties, also from Brighton, who was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault has been released under investigation while inquiries continue.

“No further information is available at this time.”

The two men were arrested after a woman claimed to have been sexually assaulted at Arch night club, in King’s Road, Brighton, last October.

The pair were released on police bail and remained on bail until earlier this month when Bissouma was released under investigation and travelled to Cameroon for the Africa Cup of Nations.

The 25-year-old represented Mali who were knocked out on penalties in the round of 16 last Wednesday (26 January).

He has been the subject of transfer speculation, with Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, Aston Villa and Newcastle United all reported to have shown interest.

It will become clear today – transfer deadline day – whether Bissouma will remain at Brighton or move to another club.

The football club said after Bissouma’s arrest: “Brighton and Hove Albion are aware that one of its players is assisting police with the investigation of an alleged offence.

“The matter is subject to a legal process and the club is therefore unable to make further comment at this time.”