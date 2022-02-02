Police caught vegan burger bar selling drinks without licence

A vegan burger business caught selling alcohol without a licence has now submitted an application so that it can serve drinks legally.

But Sussex Police have objected to application by the burger bar to Brighton and Hove City Council.

An off-duty police officer spotted customers drinking beer and prosecco at Flower Burger, in North Street, Brighton, on Monday 13 December, four days after the business started trading.

Police and council licensing officers visited the business the next day – on Tuesday 14 December – and found alcohol for sale in a chiller cabinet and advertised on Flower Burger’s Deliveroo page.

Gerry’s Offshore Incorporations Limited, which owns the UK franchise for the Italian burger company, has applied to sell alcohol from 11am to 10.30pm daily.

A panel of three councillors is due to hear representations at a virtual meeting on Wednesday 9 February.

North Street is in an area designated a “cumulative impact zone” (CIZ) by the council which aims to restrict new drinks licences there because of a “saturation” of businesses selling alcohol.

Sussex Police and the council’s licensing department set out concerns that the Gerry’s Offshore Incorporations did not appear to be familiar with typical licensing conditions and considerations.

The police and council objections also cited concerns about alcohol deliveries and takeaway sales.

Council licensing officer Donna Lynsdale said: “The applicant has not addressed the premises’ location within the CIZ.

“They also have not demonstrated exceptional circumstances to depart from our policy or how they will not add to the existing cumulative impact of the area.”

Inspector Michelle Palmer-Harris said: “The concern regarding selling without a licence highlights the applicant has limited understanding of the Licensing Act 2003.

“Should the licence be granted, Sussex Police feel this is likely to cause issues in the future and there would be concerns as to whether they could be entrusted to adhere to any conditions attached to a premises licence.”

North Street is in Regency ward which had the worst record for violent crime, violent injuries, other assaults and sexual offences and second-worst record for police-recorded alcohol-related incidents.

The council licensing panel hearing is scheduled to start at 10am on Wednesday 9 February and is scheduled to be webcast on the council’s website.

Gerry’s Offshore Incorporations was approached for comment.