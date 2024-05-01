A council candidate whose old conviction of being drunk in charge of children has resurfaced says encountering real-world issues will help her serve residents.

Theresa Mackey, who is standing for Labour in tomorrow’s Kemptown by-election, admitted the charge after being found with her kids staggering, slurring her words and smelling of alcohol on the Palace Pier in 2000.

She claimed she was drunk because of drinking too much Night Nurse – a cold remedy. Magistrates gave her a conditional discharge.

In recent days, old reports of the court case have been posted on local news website comment sections and on social media.

The by-election was called after Labour councillor Bharti Gajjar resigned after being expelled from the Labour party. Shortly after she was suspended, it came to light that she had been previously sacked for working a second job while claiming to be at home caring for her son.

Ms Gajjar’s expulsion, alongside that of her daughter and fellow Labour councillor Chandni Mistry, prompted criticism of Labour’s vetting process.

Labour’s selections for last year’s elections had been undertaken by the regional party after several of the party’s 2019 candidates were subsequently suspended for anti-Semitism.

Leader of the local Labour group Bella Sankey told a council meeting this year’s selections had been done by the local party.

Ms Mackey said: “In the quarter of a century since the incident, I’ve been a Labour candidate, an Ofsted inspector, and a school governor. All these positions required vetting and due diligence for which I was deemed suitable in all cases.

“In my election communications, I stated that in the 30 years I’ve resided in Brighton, I have firsthand experience with various struggles and am dedicated to giving back to those groups that supported me, including volunteering with domestic abuse survivors.

“I believe the people of Kemptown deserve a representative who has encountered real-world issues, and I hope Kemptown Village will afford me the opportunity to continue serving my community.”

A spokesperson for the Labour Group stated, “We’re disappointed that this has been dredged up on the eve of the election with a very dubious claim of being in the public interest.

“The incident occurred over a quarter of a century ago, the party was fully aware of this when Theresa was selected and as far as we are concerned, the matter is closed.”