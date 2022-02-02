Saxon ‘Seize the day’ by giving fans ‘Inspirations’

SAXON + URIAH HEEP + GIRLSCHOOL + DIAMOND HEAD – HAMMERSMITH APOLLO, LONDON 29.1.22

Tonight’s bill at Hammersmith Apollo resembles nothing more than a 1980s heavy metal festival bill, featuring Saxon, Uriah Heep, Girlschool and Diamond Head.

I last saw Diamond Head at the ‘Monsters Of Rock Festival’ at Donnington in 1983. The only remaining original member of the band from those days is guitarist Brian Tatler, who looks scarily unchanged since nearly forty years ago! The shortest serving ‘new’ member, bassist Dean Ashton, has been a member for six years.

The proof of the pudding however is that Diamond Head still sound like themselves. Many older bands who have evolved over the decades (Hi Slade!!!) simply sound like their own tribute acts. That isn’t the case with any of the artists playing tonight.

Unfortunately, due to the regrettably stringent security measures deemed necessary these days, I miss the first two songs of Diamond Head’s set due to the massive queues outside. As I enter the auditorium, the band are just starting ‘Lightning To The Nations’, the title track to their debut album from 1980. In no way does it sound like a song that’s over forty years old. In fact it sounds vital and relevant, as do the band.

All too soon however, the opening chords of the inevitable set-closer ‘Am I Evil?’ ring out. That a band should manage to produce a stone-cold classic such as this on their first album astonishes me still. It’s the first of many goose-bump moments tonight. Half an hour is simply not long enough, but here’s what we got:

Diamond Head setlist:

‘Bones’

‘The Messenger’

‘Lightning To The Nations’

‘Sweet And Innocent’

‘Helpless’

‘Am I Evil?’

www.diamondheadofficial.com

Filling another half-hour slot are Girlschool. The last time I saw them was when they were supporting Blue Oyster Cult at Birmingham Odeon in 1985. By that time their late guitarist Kelly Johnson had left the band, although she did return in 1993. Today, original members Kim McAuliffe (rhythm guitar and vocals) and drummer Denise Dufort remain. However, bassist Tracey Lamb has been a band member on and off since 1987, and lead guitarist Jackie Chambers has been a member since 2000, so is no ‘jackie-come-lately’. What I’m trying to say is that this is a very settled lineup.

On taking the stage Kim McAuliffe tells us that the band didn’t get a soundcheck and that it’s “bloody chaos”, she seems to be taking it all in good humour though. Soundcheck or not, they still sound pretty damn good as they tear through ‘Demolition Boys’ from debut album ‘Demolition’ and ‘C’mon Let’s Go’ from follow-up album ‘Hit And Run’.

It’s not all about nostalgia though, as they play ‘Guilty As Sin’, the title track of their most recent album, which was released in 2015. Throughout there is quite a lot of banter between Kim and guitarist Jackie. Jackie is stationed on the far side of the stage, away from everybody else, seemingly positioned there in an effort to look as if the band was filling the stage! At one point the band gets the crowd chanting “Hammersmith Odeon!!!” Well, it is the Odeon really isn’t it? Sorry Eventim….

As Girlschool’s allotted half hour, they crash through their Gun cover ‘Race With The Devil’ (which gets a very audible vocal response from the crowd), a cover of Motorhead’s ‘Bomber’, which is an emotional moment for both band and audience, and finally ‘Emergency’, a Girlschool song which Motorhead covered on the ‘St Valentine’s Day Massacre’ EP. Again, half an hour is much too short. I’m very much looking forward to the next Girlschool tour!

Girlschool setlist:

‘Demolition Boys’

‘C’mon Let’s Go’

‘Guilty As Sin’

‘Future Flash’

‘Nothing To Lose’

‘Race With The Devil’ (The Gun cover)

‘Bomber’ (Motörhead cover)

‘Emergency’

girlschool.co.uk

Thankfully Uriah Heep are granted more than half an hour: they have 50 minutes in fact. I am frankly surprised that Uriah Heep have even agreed to support Saxon. However, there is a great deal of friendship and respect between the two bands, so perhaps I shouldn’t be surprised. Originally Krokus were supposed to fill this slot, but pulled out at quite short notice, and Uriah Heep deputised. Perhaps they just wanted to play. They seem pretty pleased to be here anyway.

Since I last saw Uriah Heep in 2007, they have lost their rhythm section. Drummer Lee Kerslake left in 2007, and died in 2020. Bassist (and former Spider From Mars) Trevor Bolder died in 2013, whilst still a member of the band. The current rhythm section of bassist Davey Rimmer and drummer Russell Gilbrook is simply awesome. Are they better than Kerslake and Bolder? I couldn’t possibly comment!

When Heep take the stage guitarist Mick Box is wearing a grin about a mile wide. It stays there for the whole set. This band are having fun!!! They start with ‘Grazed By Heaven’, a single from 2018. ‘After Too Scared To Run’ from 1982’s ‘Abominog’, the classics begin in earnest: ‘Gypsy’ from debut album ‘Very ‘Eavy, Very ‘Umble’ (1970), ‘Look At Yourself’ from the album of the same name (1971), Not forgetting the epic ‘July Morning’, also from the 1971 album ‘Look At Yourself’. This is an astonishing performance. It’s easy to forget how good Heep’s harmonies are, not to mention their instrumental prowess. Mick Box waves to the audience whilst soloing with his left hand. Throughout Box’s playing is virtuosic. He seems to be improving with age. The coda from ‘July Morning’ is very different from the record, and far more complex, without being overly flashy.

The set ends with ‘Sunrise’ from ‘The Magician’s Birthday’ (1972) and their only UK hit: ‘Easy Livin’’ from ‘Demons And Wizards’ (1972). It’s a brilliant performance. I’m left wondering how Saxon will follow that. They do though. By ‘eck they do…..

Uriah Heep setlist:

‘Grazed By Heaven’

‘Too Scared To Run’

‘Gypsy’

‘Look At Yourself’

‘July Morning’

‘Sunrise’

‘Easy Livin’’

‘Outro’ (Elgar: ‘Land Of Hope And Glory’)

www.uriah-heep.com

There’s a half-hour break whilst the audience stock up from the bar and gird their loins for the appearance of Saxon. There is an introductory video showing old photos, video clips and posters of the band from the beginning right up to the current day. It underlines the fact that Saxon are now a heritage band, albeit one that still makes records.

The band crash straight into ‘Motorcycle Man’ from 1980’s ‘Wheels Of Steel’ album. The stage is the most spectacular that I’ve seen at Hammersmith. The films and video backdrops continue throughout the show. In addition the stage has three levels, ground floor at the front, what would normally be the drum riser fills the whole width of the stage, and there is an elevated walkway behind and above the drummer. This is the kind of stage that you would normally see in an arena. It’s beyond impressive. The band seem to have spent a lot on this show (and presumably last night’s show in Manchester). I hope that they’re actually making some money from this!

This show was initially to have happened in October 2019, but was postponed because vocalist Biff Byford had heart problems. Then of course Covid happened. So the audience have been waiting for over two years for this, and it shows. A mosh pit rapidly develops, and remains operational for the whole show. Biff still headbangs like a good ‘un, and neither his voice nor his stage presence seem to have been affected by his illness.

Tonight’s show is a tour through Saxon’s catalogue, both old and new. Thus, for example, we get ‘Battering Ram’, title track from 2015’s album of the same name, followed by the classic ‘Wheels Of Steel’ from 1980. There is a place for nostalgia tonight, as we are celebrating forty years of Saxon. One of the stage props is the metal eagle (festooned with lights) which is being used for the first time since 1990.

Getting closer to up to date, we get ‘They Played Rock And Roll’, which is tonight’s second tribute to the much missed Motorhead. Lemmy always insisted that Motorhead were a rock and roll band, and not a metal band. Highlights flow so thick and fast that it’s difficult to catch one’s breath in between. ‘Strong Arm Of The Law’ features a mind-shredding guitar solo. ‘Denim And Leather’ flies past in the maelstrom. All the while the films are playing on the backdrop. It’s almost a bit too much. Good as the films are, they do occasionally distract attention from the band.

Tonight’s show is sold out, and Biff had said that if Saxon sold out Hammersmith, he would get a tattoo (he is currently tattoo-free). He is going to keep his word, but warned us that he is on blood-thinning medication, so if he bleeds to death in the tattooist’s chair, then it’s our fault! Cheers Biff…..

During ‘The Eagle Has Landed’, the eagle is lowered to the level of the front of the stage, obscuring the drummer and some of the other musicians. It’s possibly a bit too literal, but it is entertaining. Notwithstanding that, the song features some impressive guitar duelling.

We’re informed that tonight’s gig is being recorded for a live podcast and album. This news probably gets the biggest cheer of the night: we’re gonna be famous!!! At this point Biff introduces Nigel Glockler on drums. Oddly, he is the only band member who gets an introduction. He’s not quite an original member, but he’s been there since 1981, so he’s as near as dammit. The only other original member other than Biff Byford is Paul Quinn on guitar.

The classics keep on coming. ‘Dallas 1pm’ is backed by a film showing the moment John F Kennedy is shot. I can’t help thinking that this is in somewhat dubious taste. ‘And The Bands Played On’ from 1981’s ‘Denim And Leather’ is another undeniable highlight. The main set ends with ‘Heavy Metal Thunder’, but the band are only offstage for less than five minutes before they return for ‘Crusader’, the absolutely classic ‘747 (Strangers In The Night)’, and finally ‘Princess Of The Night’.

Tonight’s show has been an absolute tour de force for all of the bands involved, but especially for Saxon, who have played out of their skins. Life hasn’t always been good to Saxon. They have certainly had their lean years. However, tonight’s show has provided a reminder of just how good they are, and what a strong catalogue they have. They tour this autumn, 43 years after they released their first album. I’ll be there, and so should you.

Saxon setlist:

‘Motorcycle Man’

‘Battering Ram’

‘Wheels Of Steel’

‘They Played Rock And Roll’

‘Strong Arm Of The Law’

‘Denim And Leather’

‘Thunderbolt’

‘Backs To The Wall’

‘The Eagle Has Landed’

‘Never Surrender’

‘Dogs Of War’ / ‘Solid Ball Of Rock’

‘Dallas 1PM’

‘And The Bands Played On’

‘To Hell And Back Again’

‘Power And The Glory’

‘Heavy Metal Thunder’

(encore)

‘Crusader’

‘747 (Strangers In The Night)’

‘Princess Of The Night’

(Outro tape) ‘Kingdom Of The Cross’

Saxon have just announced a 14 date ‘Seize The Day’ UK tour for this November and frontman Biff Byford has stated: “Can’t wait to get out on a real tour again, it’s gonna be monumental! See you all out there … SEIZE THE DAY!”

The tour will see the band bringing to life their forthcoming album ‘Carpe Diem’ across 14 cities throughout the country, with Diamond Head starring as special guest. ‘Carpe Diem’ will be released this week on 4th February via Silver Lining Music and is now available for pre-order HERE.

Saxon have already released two singles from the new record: ‘Remember The Fallen’ and ‘Carpe Diem (Seize the Day)’.

Produced by Andy Sneap (Judas Priest, Exodus, Accept and Priest guitarist) at Backstage Recording Studios in Derbyshire with Byford and Sneap mixing and mastering, ‘Carpe Diem’ strikes the ear as one of the most essential British metal statements of the last few years and not lacking in pace or bite, an album which will ignite the joy in stalwart supporters and attract a whole new legion to the Saxon fold.

Despite a career which has spanned 44 years with over 15 million albums sold, including four top 10 UK albums, and having played to hundreds of thousands of fans worldwide, Saxon are revving up for one of their busiest years yet.

The Sussex concert date for the ‘Seize The Day’ UK tour will be at the iconic De La Warr Pavilion in Bexhill-on-Sea on Sunday 13th November. Tour tickets can be ordered HERE and tickets for the De La Warr Pavilion concert can be purchased HERE.

www.saxon747.com