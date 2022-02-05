Blimey! Legendary DJ Judge Jules set to play Coalition in Brighton

BREAKING NEWS

Judge Jules is heading to Coalition in Brighton

Judge Jules – The Club DJ that has been there, done that and done it all again for almost 3 decades! The iconic artist has influenced an entire generation on Kiss FM and Radio 1 and continues to dominate the playlists of MILLIONS Gracing the world’s most iconic clubs and festivals including Gatecrasher, Ministry Of Sound, Global Gathering and Creamfields, Judge Jules has released over 100 tracks including TEN top 40 hits! With accolades such as ‘Number 1 DJ’ (Mixmag), ‘Best International DJ’ (Dancestar Awards) and a regular spot in Mixmag’s Top100 poll, unsurprisingly his Ibiza residency quickly became legendary.

Coalition (pic Nick Linazasoro)

On Saturday the 12th February 10pm – 5am, iconic bar and club Coalition, also known as a haven for music and mayhem, that offers everything from hip-hop to punk and techno tucked under the arches on Brighton’s seafront. We will be Bringing the Saturday Kitchen Rave and Judge Jules to what’s expected to be the biggest part of February on Brighton Seafront. Don’t miss this Trance Legend!

Judge Jules

Expect nothing but the best classic Trance ALL NIGHT LONG!!!!!
Grab your tickets HERE before they all sell out!
£7+bf – First Release
£10+bf – Second Release
£12+ bf Final Release
More on the door. All ticket holders must be in the venue by midnight. Over 18’s only. ID essential, no ID, no entry // R.O.A.R.

Find out more at www.judgejules.net

Event flyer

 

