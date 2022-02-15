Delayed Premier League Match Day 18 – Manchester United v Brighton & Hove Albion

Brighton and Hove Albion travel to Old Trafford with their tails up and the likelihood of beating Manchester United on their home turf never greater.

Yves Bissouma and Leandro Trossard both return to the starting line up.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Albion’s previous tormentor Bruno Fernandes both start for United.

Ferguson is due to be on the sidelines at the start of the match – Evan Ferguson, that is. The 17-year-old Dubliner is on the bench for the Seagulls.