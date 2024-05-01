A thug appears to have assaulted a man with a bottle in a late-night attack on a main road in Brighton.

The victim suffered serious injuries and was treated in hospital. He has since been discharged.

Sussex Police said today (Wednesday 1 May): “Police are appealing for witnesses and information after a man was assaulted in Brighton.

“The incident happened in Lewes Road, between Franklin Road and The Level, between 11pm and midnight on Monday 29 April.

“The victim, a 41-year-old man, was taken to hospital with injuries consistent with having been attacked with a bottle.

“He sustained serious injuries but has since been discharged from hospital.

“Officers are investigating, and the suspect is described as a man with blond hair, 5ft 11in, wearing a white hooded top and white t-shirt.

“Witnesses and anyone in the area at the time who may have seen something suspicious or anyone with CCTV, doorbell, or dashcam footage is urged to come forward.

“Information can be reported to Sussex Police online, quoting serial 45 of 30/04.”