Bears In Trees hit ‘Great Heights’ during their Brighton gig

BEARS IN TREES + LUCY BLUE + BARBARA – CHALK, BRIGHTON 14.2.22

Bears In Trees are a 4-piece indie folk band from Croydon. Forming in 2014, they have recently seen enormous success through Tik Tok, launching their musical career and releasing their debut album ‘and everybody smiled back’ in late 2021. They departed on their biggest tour to date, stopping off at Brighton’s iconic CHALK for a special valentines set on the 14th of February, which was being promoted by LOUT.

As I arrived at the venue, I was astonished to see the lines of eager fans queueing across the seafront before the doors had opened, in order to secure the best spots for the night. As well as noticing the substantial number of young fans, when entering the venue, it was clear to see Bears In Trees dedicated fans wasted no time in rushing to the barriers in anticipation for the first act to take to the stage.

Opening the night were Hove based brother duo “Barbara”. Describing themselves as “A bit of 70s US AM radio, a dash of English music hall, the effortless catchiness of a Broadway musical, a sprinkling of sequinned power pop, luscious Disney strings and glorious golden harmonies.”

The duo, backed by their 3-piece band, brought a huge energy to the stage, between their brilliantly comedic lyrics, at times manic stage presence and the audience’s pure enthusiasm, Barbara lit up the venue with pure joy and fun. Highlights of the set were tunes ‘Pretty Straight Guy’ and ‘Don’t Send Me Messages’. Their set came to a close with latest single ‘BRB’, leaving the crowd of youngsters fully warmed up and ready for the rest of the night.

Find out more at www.barbaratheband.com

Next to the stage was Dublin born singer songwriter Lucy Blue, who is usually backed up by her band, but tonight Lucy came to the stage alone with just her voice, keyboard and drum machine.

Despite her extremely quiet set, she quickly won the crowd over with her angelic voice creating an emotional and intimate atmosphere and connection with every member of the crowd. Tracks from her recent EP such as ‘Taxi Driver’ and ‘Postman’ held the crowds’ uninterrupted attention for her full 30-minute set.

Find out more at www.lucyblueofficial.com

Finally at the early time of 8:50pm, the headline act Bears In Trees came to the stage, with opening track ‘Cut Corners On Short Walks’.

The group’s energy on stage matched the crowds, with all the excitement of being there. Vocalist and bassist Iain Gillespie greeted the room like a group of long-lost best friends rather than a group of strangers, thus immediately creating the feeling of unity and friendship that equals what the band’s songs preach.

The set continued with a popular track from the 2020 EP ‘Keep Me Safe’, ‘Ibuprofen’, seeing second singer and keys player Callum Litchfield take the lead on vocals. Carried by drummer and producer George Berry and guitarist Nick Peters.

The hour-long set was a flawless performance interrupted with the occasional antidote ranging from advertising their “pyramid schemes” to stories from the band’s time forming at school and sixth form.

A highlight of the set was the quieter track ‘Ramblings Of A Lunatic’, which left room to hear every member of the crowd screaming the meaningful lyrics back at the band. The sixty minute set finished with an encore of the 2021 track ‘Fresh Concrete’.

Bears In Trees setlist:

‘Cut Corners On Short Walks’

‘Ibuprofen’

‘Heaven Sent Is A Coffee Cup’

‘Fly Out To Alaska’

‘I’m Doing Push Ups’

‘Sun Machine’

‘Mossy Cobblestone’

‘Ramblings Of A Lunatic’

‘Little Cellist’

‘Confidant’

‘Keep It Easy’

‘Good Rhymes For Bad Times’

‘Reverberate’

(encore)

‘Great Heights’

‘Fresh Concrete’

Check out their Bandcamp page HERE and find out more at www.bearsintrees.com