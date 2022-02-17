Tributes paid to former Brighton and Hove Albion player who managed Arsenal and Everton

Tributes have been paid to a former Brighton and Hove Albion player who went on to serve as caretaker manager of Arsenal and Everton.

Steve Burtenshaw, who was born in Portslade in 1935, died in Worthing earlier today (Thursday 17 February) at the age of 86.

He had been living at the Caer Gwent nursing home in Downview Road, Worthing.

Burtenshaw made his debut for Brighton in 1952 and played 237 games for the club, scoring three goals in a 14-year career before moving into coaching.

He played as a wing half and was a member of the Albion sides that won the Third Division (South) title in 1957-58 and the Fourth Division title in 1964-65.

Among the players he coached at Brighton was Howard Wilkinson who spent five seasons as a winger at the Goldstone Ground in Hove from 1966 to 1971.

Burtenshaw joined Arsenal as a coach in 1971, taking over from Don Howe, shortly after the Gunners had won the double.

Two years later he went to Sheffield Wednesday where he served as manager for two years before taking a coaching job at Everton.

When the manager Billy Bingham was sacked in 1977, Burtenshaw became caretaker manager for three matches.

The following year, Burtenshaw became manager of Queen’s Park Ranger, leaving at the end of the 1978-79 season.

He returned to Arsenal and, after Don Howe resigned in March 1986, Burtenshaw became caretaker manager, going back to coaching the Gunners when George Graham arrived in May.

In the late 1990s, Burtenshaw later served as chief scout under Stewart Houston at QPR, and in 2001 he joined Manchester City as a scout under Kevin Keegan before retiring in 2005.

Arsenal said on Twitter: “Everyone at the club is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of our former coach and scout, Steve Burtenshaw. Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this time.”

QPR said: “Everyone at QPR has been saddened to learn of the passing of former manager Steve Burtenshaw, aged 86.

“Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this time. Rest in peace, Steve.”

Sheffield Wednesday said: “The Owls are saddened to learn of the passing of our former manager Steve Burtenshaw.

“Our thoughts are with Steve’s family and friends at this very difficult time. Rest in peace.”

Everton tweeted: “Everyone at Everton Football Club is saddened to learn of the passing of former coach Steve Burtenshaw, aged 86.”