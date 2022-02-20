Brighton football fan’s racist post lands him with fine and indefinite ban

A Brighton and Hove Albion football fan posted a racially offensive message just after England lost to Italy in the final of the European Championship.

Karl Tizzard, 29, an Albion season ticket holder, was one of a number of people to post racist messages on platforms such as Twitter and Instagram after the penalty shoot-out.

The post was reported to Sussex Police, and he was subsequently charged with sending an offensive, indecent, obscene or menacing message or matter via a public communication network.

Tizzard, formerly a kitchen worker, of Roundstone Drive, East Preston, appeared at Worthing Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday 1 February and pleaded guilty.

The abusive message, posted 25 minutes after the match ended, said: “Never trust a nig with a pen.”

The court found that the charge was racially aggravated and fined Tizzard £1,153. He was also ordered to pay £85 prosecution costs and a £115 victim surcharge.

After the case, Brighton and Hove Albion Football Club issued banned Tizzard from the Amex Community Stadium indefinitely – and from away games – the maximum punishment possible.

Sussex Police’s dedicated football officer PC Darren Balkham said: “Tizzard posted an appalling matter on his Twitter account just moments after the Euro 2020 final.

“He pleaded guilty to breaching the Communications Act by posting the offensive message which was racially aggravated.

“This court result demonstrates we will not tolerate any form of racist abuse and will pursue those who abuse others online.

“It also sends a strong message that this behaviour is not acceptable, whether that be in the stands or on social media.”

Brighton and Hove Albion Football Club said: “The club has a zero tolerance to any racist behaviour or discrimination of any kind.

“Individuals found to have committed such offences – either in person, online or via social media – will face an indefinite ban from home and away matches and criminal prosecution.”