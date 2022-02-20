BREAKING NEWS

Woman punches another woman in Brighton leaving her with facial injuries

Posted On 20 Feb 2022
A woman attacked another woman at a bus stop in Brighton, punching her and leaving her with facial injuries.

Sussex Poluce said today (Sunday 20 February): “Police are appealing for witnesses to an assault outside Brighton’s Churchill Square Shopping Centre in which a woman suffered facial injuries.

“The victim reported waiting at a bus stop in Western Road on Friday 11 February between 10.10am and 10.20am when a woman known to her got off a bus.

“After a brief argument the woman punched her in the face before leaving the area.”

PC Claire Middleton said: “This assault took place at a busy time of the morning in the city centre and we are appealing for anybody who witnessed it to get in touch.

“The suspect is a white woman, 5ft 6in tall and of a medium to large build.

“She is around 30 to 35 years old and was wearing a grey loungewear set, with brown hair tied up in a low, messy bun at the back of her head.

“If you can help, please contact police online via the Sussex Police website or by calling 101, quoting serial 792 of 12/02.”

