Woman punches another woman in Brighton leaving her with facial injuries
A woman attacked another woman at a bus stop in Brighton, punching her and leaving her with facial injuries.
Sussex Poluce said today (Sunday 20 February): “Police are appealing for witnesses to an assault outside Brighton’s Churchill Square Shopping Centre in which a woman suffered facial injuries.
“The victim reported waiting at a bus stop in Western Road on Friday 11 February between 10.10am and 10.20am when a woman known to her got off a bus.
“After a brief argument the woman punched her in the face before leaving the area.”
PC Claire Middleton said: “This assault took place at a busy time of the morning in the city centre and we are appealing for anybody who witnessed it to get in touch.
“The suspect is a white woman, 5ft 6in tall and of a medium to large build.
“She is around 30 to 35 years old and was wearing a grey loungewear set, with brown hair tied up in a low, messy bun at the back of her head.
“If you can help, please contact police online via the Sussex Police website or by calling 101, quoting serial 792 of 12/02.”
LIKE WHAT WE DO? HELP US TO DO MORE OF IT BY DONATING HERE.
And don't forget to sign up to our email newsletter, bringing you the week's biggest stories every Thursday.