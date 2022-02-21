Swanky sportswear chain plans Brighton store



A high-end sportswear chain known for its high prices is opening a Brighton branch in the former Cath Kidston store.

Lululemon has submitted plans to install new signs on the unit in North Street in between Sorriso and Blacks.

It has been empty since April 2020, when the retro homewares retailer Cath Kidston announced it was closing all of its 60 stores in April 2020 because of the pandemic.

Lululemon is a US/Canadian label which has 491 stores globally. These include UK branches in London, Oxford, Cambridge, Bath and Guildford.

It was started in 2000 as a yogawear company. Its founder Chip Wilson resigned in 2015 after making a series of controversial statements, including that making plus size clothing is too expensive, and that problems with its products was caused by women having the wrong shaped bodies.

Last year, it was reported that an unnamed director had instructed staff to develop an All Lives Matter website campaign in response to the murder of George Floyd, and the resulting Black Lives Matter protests.