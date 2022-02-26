Witness warned police about death threats before Hove petrol bomb attack

A witness said that he warned police about death threats made to a woman in Hove before another woman tried to set fire to the home where the victim lived with her two children.

But the man, who asked to remain anonymous, said that the officer he spoke to was dismissive.

He also dialled 999 for the fire service as Talisa Windsor tried to light petrol bomb the property in Moyne Close, Hove.

After smelling petrol and hearing terrified screams, he said: “It was a horrible incident. It was as serious as it could get.”

“I phoned up the fire brigade to report a deep smell of petrol. They automatically put me through to the police because they realised it could be an arson attack.”

Talisa Windsor, 30, of Amberley Drive, Hove, has been jailed for attempted arson, intending to endanger someone’s life or being reckless as to whether other people’s lives were put in danger.

She was sentenced to six years in prison and a further three on extended licence at Chichester Crown Court on Friday (18 February) after being found guilty by a jury.

The judge, Mr Recorder Stuart Trimmer, said that she was a dangerous offender. To read our report, click here.

Windsor was filmed by a security camera as she poured almost four litres of petrol stolen from a nearby garage around the front door of the house in Moyne Close.

She tried to set the property alight by filling a broken bottle with petrol and tissue and throwing it at the door – but her crude petrol bomb failed to ignite.

Windsor also tried to throw a brick through a front window in the attack in May last year.

The witness, who was called to court during the trial, said that he heard screaming and it sounded as though someone was being attacked.

He could also smell petrol and told Brighton and Hove News: “My immediate thought was that our lives were in danger and I was really worried there could be a major explosion or something.

“If their house went up in flames, it could have caused anybody’s house go up too.

“It could have been a really serious incident. What she has done is unforgiveable … totally unacceptable.

“She has put people’s lives at risk. But what made me more angry was there were children involved. They were really frightened.”

Windsor was swiftly arrested while officers visited the Moyne Close address to ensure the safety of the occupants who had escaped.

Windsor was also filmed on a security camera when she stole the petrol.

She had sent threatening messages to the occupants in the days before the attack, including several death threats.

The witness said that he had spoken to the woman who was targeted by Windsor.

He said: “I spoke to the lady. She said, I’ve been getting really nasty threats from Talisa, saying she wants to kill me.”

So before the incident, he spoke to the police but said that they were dismissive. He added: “I was concerned for her and for kids.”

After Windsor was jailed, the investigating officer Detective Constable Rose Horan said: “This was an extremely disturbing incident which threatened the lives of a family with two young children, who were inside the house when Talisa Windsor attempted to set it alight.

“CCTV showed that the cigarette lighter did ignite, so it was extremely lucky that the 3.7 litres of petrol around the front door did not go up in flames. Had that happened, we could have been looking at a tragic outcome.

“Nonetheless, Judge Trimmer found Windsor met the criteria for a dangerous offender and passed an extended sentence.

“I would like to thank the victims, witnesses and everybody who supported the investigation for their help in bringing a dangerous individual to justice.”