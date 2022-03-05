Wanted man believed to be in Brighton

Police are searching for a wanted man who is believed to be “spending time in Brighton”.

Sussex Police issued an appeal for help finding 36-year-old convicted burglar Robert Cox who was released from prison on licence.

They want to return him to prison because he is believed to have broken the terms of his release licence.

The force said: “Police are looking for information on the whereabouts of Robert Cox, 36, who is wanted on a recall to prison.

“He was released part way through a 32-month sentence for burglary but is now sought for breaching the terms of his release license.

“Robert is known to have strong links to the Arun area, particularly in Nutbourne and Littlehampton, but is believed to be spending time in Brighton.

“Anyone who sees him, or has any information as to his whereabouts, is asked to contact police online or by calling 101, quoting serial 509 of 25/02.

“Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”