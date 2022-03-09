Hollywood film star Kiefer Sutherland announces rescheduled Brighton concert date

Kiefer Sutherland has announced that he will be returning to the UK at the tail end of 2022 for a string of UK dates which includes a performance here in Brighton at CHALK. Sutherland was last in town when he performed live with his band at the same venue on 21st February 2020 – read our review HERE.

From ‘Lost Boys’ and ‘Stand By Me’ to ‘24’, everyone knows about Kiefer Sutherland’s phenomenally successful acting career. Yet in recent years, he has focused on applying his masterful storytelling ability to music, with two acclaimed albums spanning a spectrum of country and Americana. His second album, 2019’s ‘Reckless & Me’, proved to be particularly popular in the UK. It debuted at No.9 on the Official Albums Chart, and went straight to No.1 on the Americana, Country and Independent album charts. It eventually became the UK’s second biggest selling country album of the year.

Kiefer Sutherland released his third album ‘Bloor Street’ on 21st January via a new deal with Cooking Vinyl.

Kiefer Sutherland commented, “Writing and recording this album was a unique experience given the pandemic and subsequent restrictions that followed. I found myself, like so many, with a block of time that I had never been afforded before, which allowed me to not only reflect upon my life but also to write about it.

Music, whether touring or recording, has always been a personal extension of storytelling for me. I couldn’t be more excited to share these new songs and, hopefully sooner than later, play them for audiences around the world.”

The album was produced and mixed by the multiple Grammy Award winner Chris Lord-Alge (Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood), and recorded at PLYRZ Studios in Los Angeles.

Kiefer Sutherland will return to these shores in November with his full live band to embark upon his biggest UK and Ireland headline tour to date. The Brighton concert will take place on Tuesday 8th November at Chalk – Purchase your tickets HERE or from your usual ticket agency.

The Guardian’s live review stated, “The action star’s whiskey-sodden country music set is genuinely poignant.”

In addition to his music career, Kiefer Sutherland will be returning to our screens soon. He features alongside Chris Pine and Ben Foster in the film ‘Violence of Action’, and will play Franklin D. Roosevelt in the limited series ‘The First Lady’.

Further information on Kiefer can be found HERE.