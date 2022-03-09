Nashville style singer Jake Morrell is heading back to Brighton

Jake Morrell could have come straight out of Nashville, or even from the Californian sunshine, as his music suggests; but Jake is from Norfolk!

Jake was ‘discovered’ by Dermot O’Leary, who featured him on his Radio 2 Show. One influential listener just so happened to be Glastonbury boss Emily Eavis, who immediately asked Jake to perform at the iconic festival.

Jake recorded his debut single with London based producer Brett Shaw (Florence & The Machine, The Kooks & Dry the River). The song entitled ‘Wire and Thorns’ reached No.2 in the iTunes country charts on the first day of release.

This led to Jake being invited to perform at this year’s Country 2 Country festival, where he premiered his first major single, the appropriately titled ‘Englishman (Trying to Write a Country Song)’ – written with the Grammy-winning writer/producer Kipper.

The reaction to the song put Jake firmly in line as one of the country’s favourite new male artists in the genre. This lead to a string of both solo and band shows and festivals throughout the summer with Jake showing himself to be as irresistible as a solo act as he is with his band.

The most exciting new development, however, is the new music that Jake has now recorded to launch the next phase of his career. This is led by a joyous single, ‘Home’, written and produced with Rolling Stones keyboardist, Matt Clifford. With an evocative mix of Mumford & Sons, Eagles and even Springsteen, ‘Home’ is the definitive track that firmly stamps Jake Morrell’s name across the UK country music scene.

With a gig history that reads like a road atlas, Jake and the band have truly honed their craft and always leave you feeling joyous and wanting more!

The Brighton & Hove News Music Team caught up with Jake last year at The Brunswick, where we stated the following:

“A classy support act, Morrell was playing solo last night, but will be returning next year to Hove with his band, he told us. His songs came across well with his raspy and soaring vocals, and could have been written in Nashville, as they are full of flair and professional country style and it will be interesting to hear them with the addition of his band. Standouts for me were ‘This House’ and ‘Englishman’, the former had been released during lockdown and celebrated Morrell’s family home which his family had recently moved from after 28 years and held many memories for him and his two siblings. Next up was a rockier country number, ‘Free Wheeling’, and Morrell’s good rapport with the pub crowd encouraged them to sing the chorus of “keep on rolling”. His final song was his new single ‘Home’ which confirmed that he is one to watch”.

Jake is now returning to the city and this time will be performing live at The Prince Albert on Wednesday 23rd March 2022. Support on the night will come from Dixie Darling and Georgia Nevada.

Find out more at www.jakemorrell.co.uk