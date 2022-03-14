Brighton man jailed for knife attack on woman

A Brighton man has been jailed for two years after he injured a woman in a knife attack at his home.

Firearms officers arrested David Keville, also known as David Alexander, 56, of Baden Road, Brighton, at the scene of the attack in September last year.

The Sussex Police Tactical Firearms Unit turned out with divisional officers from Brighton and Hove after a concerned neighbour called the police for help after hearing an injured woman in distress.

Keville caused the injury with what was thought to be a paring knife and was charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm (GBH).

His victim, Helene Hume, was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital, in Brighton, with injuries that were not deemed to be life-threatening.

Keville denied the charge and, after a three-day trial at Chichester Crown Court last week, he was cleared of wounding with intent.

But a jury convicted him of wounding without intent and on Thursday (10 March) he was jailed by the judge, Mr Recorder Dijen Basu.

Keville pleaded guilty to producing a class B drug but no separate penalty was imposed.

The drugs charge arose because a quantity of cannabis was found at his home after the attack was investigated by officers from the Brighton Safeguarding Investigations Unit.

Detective Constable Beth Griffiths, investigating, said: “This incident left the victim in fear for her life.

“This case demonstrates the rapid response of our frontline officers and the courage of the neighbour who went to help the victim.

“They were all given commendations by the court for their bravery and compassion.

“The outcome of this case also shows the dedicated work of our team to secure justice for the victim and to ensure a dangerous offender was taken off our streets to keep our community safe.”