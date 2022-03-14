The Cribs head to Brighton for the first time in four years

THE CRIBS + THE BLINDERS – CHALK, BRIGHTON 12.3.22

It’s an early 7.15pm sharp start down at Chalk in Pool Valley, but the crowd, eager to get their places down the front in the sold-out venue, venture out early and there’s a very healthy rabble already assembled by the time The Blinders take to the stage.

The Blinders have come such a long way since I first saw them in a small east London venue for a Leeds Festival Jack Rocks stage showcase gig.

Song after song is delivered with precision and a tightness born out of teamwork, practice and patience. They’ve grown from a three-piece to a five-piece band and whilst as a trio there was a stark rawness I loved, it’s fair to say that the expansion has filled in the gaps, taking songs to new heights of power.

Tonight, The Blinders deliver their generous 45-minute set with a dark melodic ferocity which from the first note of opening track ‘Electric Kool-Aid’ sees them winning a whole new family of fans from The Cribs audience…although we’d guess a fair few were here to see them anyway.

The Blinders are:

Thomas Haywood – vocals/lead guitar

Charlie McGough – bass

Eoghan Cliffordare – second guitar

Thomas Castrey – drums

Johnny James – keyboards

The Blinders setlist:

‘Electric Kool-Aid’ (found on 2022 ‘Electric Kool-Aid (Part 1)’ EP)

‘Barefoot Across Your Water’ (found on 2022 ‘Electric Kool-Aid (Part 1)’ EP)

‘Forty Days And Forty Nights’ (from 2020 ‘Fantasies Of A Stay At Home Psychopath’ album)

‘The Writer’ (from 2021 ‘The Lounge Lizard Session’ album)

‘Brave New World’ (from 2018 ‘Columbia’ album)

‘I Can’t Breath Blues’ (from 2018 ‘Columbia’ album)

‘City We Call Love’ (found on 2022 ‘Electric Kool-Aid (Part 1)’ EP)

‘L’Etat C’est Moi’ (from 2018 ‘Columbia’ album)

‘From Nothing To Abundance’ (from 2020 ‘Fantasies Of A Stay At Home Psychopath’ album)

‘Fight For It’ (from forthcoming ‘Electric Kool-Aid (Part II)’ EP – out May 13th)

‘Et Tu’ (from 2018 ‘Columbia’ album)

‘Black Glass’ (from 2020 ‘Fantasies Of A Stay At Home Psychopath’ album)

The Cribs are back in Brighton tonight after a gap of four years, having previously rocked on up at the Concorde 2 back on 13th January 2018. By the time they are due to take to the stage, the room is heaving, and the crowd is at bursting point, finding it hard to contain their excitement. Many have followed The Cribs on their 20 year journey, and they literally explode as the first chord is struck – setting the scene for what ensues – beer cups go flying and eager crowd surfing attempts keep security busy throughout.

With eight studio albums spanning nearly 18 years, The Cribs have their work cut out to offer each member of the audience the track they want to hear, but they seem to manage.

The set offers up a good dose of tracks from the 2020 ‘Night Network’ album – ‘Running Into You’, ‘Never Thought I’d Feel Again’ and ‘Screaming In Suburbia’, fitting in seamlessly with older favourites such as ‘What About Me’, ‘Men’s Needs’, ‘Mirror Kissers’ and an the all-time live crowd pleaser ‘Hey Scenesters!’.

It’s an upbeat barrage of indie-rock at its best and the audience tonight simply can’t get enough of it.

Whilst guitarist and vocalist Ryan Jarman finds time to bate the crowd, the set moves along at pace, no doubt to make sure they can fit in their ambitious 21-song set before the 10pm curfew.

The Cribs are just as exciting to watch today as back in 2006. This is a band that never disappoints. They haven’t had to reinvent themselves to last the test of time – they just offer up damn good tunes and deliver a great live show. It’s a euphoric beer-and-sweat drenched audience, hoarse with belting out chorus after chorus, hugging their prized merch that leave Chalk tonight.

The band posted on social media “Trust Brighton to bring the punk-rock to the Night Network UK tour! Total chaos last night – love ya x”.

The Cribs are:

Gary Jarman – bass/vocals

Ryan Jarman – guitar, vocals

Ross Jarman – drums

The Cribs setlist:

‘Running Into You’ (from 2020 ‘Night Network’ album)

‘I’m A Realist’ (from 2007 ‘Men’s Needs, Women’s Needs, Whatever’ album)

‘Our Bovine Public’ (from 2007 ‘Men’s Needs, Women’s Needs, Whatever’ album)

‘I’m Alright Me’ (from 2005 ‘The New Fellas’ album)

‘Another Number’ (from 2004 ‘The Cribs’ album)

‘Never Thought I’d Feel Again’ (from 2020 ‘Night Network’ album)

‘I Don’t Know Who I Am’ (from 2020 ‘Night Network’ album)

‘Come On, Be A No-One’ (from 2012 ‘In The Belly Of The Brazen Bull’ album)

‘My Life Flashed Before My Eyes’ (from 2007 ‘Men’s Needs, Women’s Needs, Whatever’ album)

‘Swinging At Shadows’ (from 2021 ‘Swinging At Shadows’ single)

‘I’ve Tried Everything’ (from 2007 ‘Men’s Needs, Women’s Needs, Whatever’ album)

‘Shoot The Poets’ (from 2007 ‘Men’s Needs, Women’s Needs, Whatever’ album)

‘We Share The Same Skies’ (from 2009 ‘Ignore The Ignorant’ album)

‘Screaming In Suburbia’ (from 2020 ‘Night Network’ album)

‘Hey Scenesters!’ (from 2005 ‘The New Fellas’ album)

‘What About Me’ (from 2004 ‘What About Me’ single)

‘Siren Sing-Along’ (from 2020 ‘Night Network’ album)

‘Be Safe’ (from 2007 ‘Men’s Needs, Women’s Needs, Whatever’ album)

‘Mirror Kissers’ (from 2005 ‘The New Fellas’ album)

‘Men’s Needs’ (from 2007 ‘Men’s Needs, Women’s Needs, Whatever’ album)

‘Pink Snow’ (from 2015 ‘For All My Sisters’ album)

