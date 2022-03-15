Brighton roof fire caused blamed on faulty wiring in loft

A fire in the roof of a Brighton house was blamed by investigators on faulty wiring in the loft.

Fire crews put out the fire which started in the roof space of the three-storey home in Longhill Road at lunchtime on Sunday (13 March).

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: “Crews from Roedean, Preston Circus and Newhaven were sent to Longhill Road after reports of a fire were received at 1.34pm.

“They were supported by the aerial ladder platform from Brighton and the Command Support Unit from Lewes.

“The roof of a three-storey building was damaged and the road closed while the fire service was working.

“There are no reports of injuries.”

Crews used breathing apparatus, jets and a thermal imaging camera as they tackled the blaze.

Sussex Police closed the road and buses were diverted.

The fire service added: “It’s easy to ignore the warning signs when it comes to electrical safety but the consequences can be serious, if left unchecked.

“Firefighters extinguished the fire, investigated the cause and provided advice to the resident, as well as a recommendation to contact a qualified electrician.”