The Slow Readers Club announce tour including Brighton gig

Manchester’s The Slow Readers Club today announce a run of UK Tour Dates in September 2022, which includes a gig in Brighton at Patterns on Sunday 25th.

Tickets for all dates are on-sale on Friday, March 18th at 9am HERE.

‘Readers’ (Aaron Starkie, Kurt Starkie, Jim Ryan and David Whitworth) can’t wait to hit the road again, doing what they do best, following the success of their headline UK tour last Autumn. Performing music old and new, fresh off the back of their incredible 2021 single, ‘Tell No Lies’ and the release of not one, but two, studio records in 2020 ‘The Joy Of The Return’ and ’91 Days In Isolation’; the Manchester four-piece are ready and raring to make 2022 another special year.

Listen to ‘Tell No Lies’ HERE.

Listen to ‘The Joy Of The Return’ HERE.

Listen to ’91 Days In Isolation’ HERE.

The Slow Readers Club – 2022 UK Tour Dates:

September 9th: Leadmill, Sheffield

September 11th: O2 Academy 1, Liverpool

September 16th: University, Newcastle

September 17th: Welly, Hull

September 18th: The Live Rooms, Chester

September 22nd: Sugarmill, Stoke

September 23rd: Waterfront, Norwich

September 24th: O2 Academy 2, Oxford

September 25th: Patterns, Brighton

Read the Brighton & Hove News Slow Readers Club 2021 concert review HERE and read the 2019 review HERE.

For more information:

Instagram / Facebook / Twitter / Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube