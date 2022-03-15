BREAKING NEWS

The Slow Readers Club announce tour including Brighton gig

Posted On 15 Mar 2022 at 1:53 pm
The Slow Readers Club are heading back to Brighton

Manchester’s The Slow Readers Club today announce a run of UK Tour Dates in September 2022, which includes a gig in Brighton at Patterns on Sunday 25th.

Tickets for all dates are on-sale on Friday, March 18th at 9am HERE.

Aaron Starkie from The Slow Readers Club live at CHALK, Brighton 11.10.21 (pic Sara-Louise Bowrey) (click pic to enlarge!)

‘Readers’ (Aaron Starkie, Kurt Starkie, Jim Ryan and David Whitworth) can’t wait to hit the road again, doing what they do best, following the success of their headline UK tour last Autumn. Performing music old and new, fresh off the back of their incredible 2021 single, ‘Tell No Lies’ and the release of not one, but two, studio records in 2020 ‘The Joy Of The Return’ and ’91 Days In Isolation’; the Manchester four-piece are ready and raring to make 2022 another special year.

James Ryan from The Slow Readers Club live at CHALK, Brighton 11.10.21 (pic Sara-Louise Bowrey) (click pic to enlarge!)

Listen to ‘Tell No Lies’ HERE.
Listen to ‘The Joy Of The Return’ HERE.
Listen to ’91 Days In Isolation’ HERE.

Kurtis Starkie from The Slow Readers Club live at CHALK, Brighton 11.10.21 (pic Sara-Louise Bowrey) (click pic to enlarge!)

The Slow Readers Club – 2022 UK Tour Dates:
September 9th: Leadmill, Sheffield
September 11th: O2 Academy 1, Liverpool
September 16th: University, Newcastle
September 17th: Welly, Hull
September 18th: The Live Rooms, Chester
September 22nd: Sugarmill, Stoke
September 23rd: Waterfront, Norwich
September 24th: O2 Academy 2, Oxford
September 25th: Patterns, Brighton

David Whitworth from The Slow Readers Club live at CHALK, Brighton 11.10.21 (pic Sara-Louise Bowrey) (click pic to enlarge!)

Read the Brighton & Hove News Slow Readers Club 2021 concert review HERE and read the 2019 review HERE.

For more information:
Instagram / Facebook / Twitter / Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube

Tour flyer

Patterns will be hosting The Slow Readers Brighton concert on 25th September 2022 (pic Nick Linazasoro)

