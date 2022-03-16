BREAKING NEWS

Celebrate the inaugural 'Psych-Out' night

Posted On 16 Mar 2022
The Pink Diamond Revue will headline the first ‘Electro Psych Night’ (click pic to enlarge)

Sussex gig goers will be able to ‘Psych-Out’ at the inaugural Electro Psych Night on Friday 16th September 2022 it has been announced today.

Two local concert promoters, Black Rabbit Productions and Blue Door Music Productions, have combined forces in order to bring this event to the good people of Sussex. On the night there will be a trio of bands on the bill, each with their owner differing take on Psych music. This exciting new event will be taking place at the popular Con Club located at 139 High Street, Lewes, BN7 1XS, which is a private, mainly volunteer-run, not-for-profit social (constitution not Conservative) club. It is open to all, not just just club members!

Lewes Con Club will be hosting the ‘Electro Psych Night’ (click pic to enlarge)

Heading the first ever (hopefully quarterly) ‘Electro Psych Night’ will be the uniquely entertaining The Pink Diamond Revue and they will be joined by support from Voodoo Rays as well as Melt Plastic Group.

Let’s meet the bands:

The Pink Diamond Revue will headline the first ‘Electro Psych Night’ (click pic to enlarge)

The Pink Diamond Revue:

”An audio-visual cinematic masterpiece more than just a live band, The Pink Diamond Revue symbolise the spirit of the Vapour Trail with their sexy electro-psychedelia. Fronted by a genuine mannequin. Surreal samples, stuttering guitars and renegade rhythms before hypnotic visuals all collaborate to create a world where Kraftwerk meet sex and you find love.”

The band have played nearly 300 live shows in UK and Europe since forming in 2015

The Pink Diamond Revue are a 3 Piece Electro/ Dance/ Psych band fronted by  ACiD DoL, a model from another dimension.

The band’s live shows have had many different comparisons but most mention the bands ability to combine their music with the visual images they display behind them, to produce a show with a massive crossover appeal.

Check out The Pink Diamond Revue on Bandcamp.

The Voodoo Rays (click pic to enlarge)

Voodoo Rays:

The Voodoo Rays are a fierce independent four piece alt/psych/post punk/pop/rock band based in London and Brighton, who have been releasing their material since 2009.

“rock that’s not been polished and manipulated, but is instead raw, rough and marvellously tactile” – Supajam.com

Check out the Voodoo Rays on Bandcamp.

Melt Plastic Group:

Melt Plastic Group live at All Saints Centre, Lewes 29.1.22 (pic Michael Hundertmark) (click pic to enlarge)

Willy Robinson with Jessica Lazziri on bass and drummer GaX form the Melt Plastic Group, play a Texan 70’s inspired guitar riff ridden set. The outfit take their inspiration from the 1970’s ‘The Elevators’ with a harmonica to boot and mesmerising vocals. This band certainly will get the crowds dancing down the front.

“Engrossing routes through krautrock territory, each with driving basslines, inventive percussive patterns and strange guitar noises. Citing Black Sabbath and Can as influences, this new Brighton trio have pitched their stall squarely in the midst of the city’s curiously active psych scene.” – Brighton Source

Check out Melt Plastic Group on Bandcamp.

It’s going to be a Happening!

Grab your tickets HERE.

Event flyer

